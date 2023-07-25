GUNTERSVILLE —Despite wind and a major thunderstorm bearing down on Sunday’s Southern Cup championship race, Guntersville Lake HydroFest 2023 in late June was successful, generating $3 million in economic impact for the county.
HydroFest, which has become an annual summer event at Lake Guntersville, finished its fifth year with a blowover in the final race that left one boat upside down in turn one and another boat suffering damage. With a severe thunderstorm bringing lightning and straight-line winds less than five miles away, race officials called Sunday’s race, pronouncing Corey Peabody in the U-9 the winner of the weekend’s competition based on overall points.
Sunday’s crash and weather came after a Saturday of slow racing due to high winds, which forced the Grand Prix and Pro Lites to remain trailered.
“This year was reminiscent of year one when we had both rain and high winds which caused delays,” said Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports and the event coordinator for HydroFest. “Outdoor events come with challenges and mother nature is not something we can control.
“We shuffled schedules and did our best to provide the best show possible to our fans. Our team did an excellent job of getting everyone safely out of the venue on Sunday before the weather hit. I am thankful for all the individuals working behind the scenes and on the water who donate their time to make this event possible for the fans and race teams.”
Fans found things to enjoy within the race venue while the boats were off the water, with food vendors and merchandise vendors claiming their best year ever.
Many attendees took advantage of the pit tours and visited the boats and teams, getting an up-close view while crew members made boat repairs and changed out engines.
Norton said HydroFest provided a record number of pit tours this year, and families lined up Saturday afternoon to grab autographs from their favorite drivers who posed for pictures during the down time.
The event generated international exposure for Lake Guntersville, with HydroFest’s social media posts reaching 1.1 million people and 200,000 engaging through likes, shares and comments. Norton announced that hotels were full and ticket sales included 21 states, Germany and even Australia. Attendance for the weekend was 18,000.
“I spoke to the couple from Australia who had purchased tickets in our club level tent at the start/finish line and they shared how much they had looked forward to the weekend of racing. They had planned their entire vacation in the states around Guntersville’s boat race and were having a great time,” Norton said.
Marshall County Tourism and Sports plans to continue the summer race in 2024, encouraging fans to mark their calendars for June 29-30. Norton said the downtown street party will be back next year bigger and better, and the planning committee is already in negotiations with several additional classes of boats to increase action on the water.
“This event generates huge economic impact for our community and brings so many people from across the country to north Alabama,” Norton said. “We continue to grow the event, adding the downtown street party this year. Next year we plan to add boat classes and some really cool displays within the event venue.
“All of this would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, who have stayed with us since year one. This year we saw several new sponsors join us as well.”
Norton said having talked with other people who run similar events and having listened to their challenges and struggles, she is grateful for her community.
“We are truly blessed in Marshall County,” she said. “So many different groups come together to bring this event to the fans, and it makes me proud to see a community of our size successfully host an event of this magnitude.”
For more information about sponsorship or volunteer opportunities and to learn more about the 2024 race, follow on Facebook at Guntersville Lake HydroFest or visit Guntersvillelakehydrofest.com.
