Blaine Smith realized when he was in seventh grade that he wanted to be a basketball coach.
And now he has the head-coaching job he has always wanted.
Smith was recently hired as a teacher at Pisgah with his official promotion to Pisgah varsity boys head coach coming during last Tuesday’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting. He taught at the Richard Hardy School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee last school year while working as a volunteer assistant with Pisgah.
“I knew in seventh grade I wanted to coach, and this was always the dream job,” Smith said.
Smith is a 2011 Pisgah High School graduate who played basketball and football for the Eagles. Coaching runs in his family, as is father, Brian “Bubba” Smith is the varsity boys basketball head coach at Woodville and his cousin Jamie Pruett is Ider’s varsity girls head coach.
Blaine Smith worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Sylvania, at Pisgah and at Section while still in college before spending two years coaching in the Albertville boys basketball program after his college graduation. In the summer of 2019, Smith landed his first varsity head-coaching job when he took over an Ider program that went 1-23 the year before his arrival. The Hornets went 26-55 in three seasons under Smith.
Smith stepped down at Ider after the 2021-22 season and wound up coaching back home as an assistant for Carey Ellison.
He took the lead on the team down the stretch after Ellison missed the area tournament while accompanying his wife Melissa to Houston for medical treatments. The Eagles upset No. 1-ranked North Sand Mountain in the area finals, and Ellison had Smith continue on as acting head coach throughout the Eagles’ run to the Northeast Regional finals.
