MONTGOMERY – Fairhope High School junior Nolan Phillips returned an interception 75 yards as time expired Friday night to lift the Pirates to a 34-28 win over Spanish Fort in the season opener for the two neighboring Baldwin County rivals. He took snatched the long pass out of the air at the Pirates’ 25-yard line, then displayed some incredible grit breaking tackle after tackle on the return that culminated with him crossing the goal line – with his teammates storming the end zone to congratulate him.

For his efforts, Phillips captured the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight for Week Zero – edging out another last play defensive touchdown by Cullman seniors Garrett Hall and Ben Washburn as the Bearcats beat Mars Hill Bible 13-10.

