MONTGOMERY – Fairhope High School junior Nolan Phillips returned an interception 75 yards as time expired Friday night to lift the Pirates to a 34-28 win over Spanish Fort in the season opener for the two neighboring Baldwin County rivals. He took snatched the long pass out of the air at the Pirates’ 25-yard line, then displayed some incredible grit breaking tackle after tackle on the return that culminated with him crossing the goal line – with his teammates storming the end zone to congratulate him.
For his efforts, Phillips captured the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight for Week Zero – edging out another last play defensive touchdown by Cullman seniors Garrett Hall and Ben Washburn as the Bearcats beat Mars Hill Bible 13-10.
Sawyer Wilson, who rushed for 141 yards on 11 carries, scored three touchdowns to key Spanish Fort, which took the lead 28-21 in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard run by Jake Godfrey. The Pirates tied the game on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Caden Creel to Gregory Bowman tied the game at 28-28. Creel finished 19-of-34 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Fairhope got the ball back but lost a fumble with 37 seconds remaining in the final period – setting up the final Toros possession of the night and Phillips’ ultimate heroics.
Cullman found itself trailing Mars Hill Bible 10-7 with just seconds remaining in that contest. Backed up inside their own 10-yar line and facing fourth down, the Panthers chose to send their punter into the end zone for a possible safety to run out the clock. Cullman’s Hall, however, gave chase and stripped the ball from the punter’s hands in the end zone and Washburn pounced on the ball for the touchdown and the Bearcats emerged with a 13-10 win as the final horn sounded.
Week Zero brought a lot of surprises, milestone victories and several amazing performances. Among them were:
GABE BENTON, BENJAMIN RUSSELL: Was 18-of-23 passing for 443 yards and six touchdowns, and Corri Milliner caught six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled to a 41-7 win over Sylacauga in Coach Smitty Grider’s first game as the Wildcats’ head coach. The 443 yards passing set a school record and ranks 38th all-time in the AHSAA State Record Book.
JOSH HESTER, GASTON: Rushed for 399 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 64-40 win over Asbury. He also added 79 yards in kickoff returns including one return for a touchdown, managed three 3-point conversions, and had eight tackles and a sack on defense. Gaston’s season-opening win was just the second for the Bulldogs since 2015.
ETHAN CRAWFORD, HILLCREST-TUSCALOOSA: Scored on a 4-yard run with 17.9 seconds left to lead the Patriots to a 28-21 win over Pike Road – snapping a 29-game regular-season winning streak in the process. Class 6A Pike Road, which finished 14-0 to win the 2021 Class 5A state championship, had not lost a regular-season game since losing to Beulah 29-24 on October 26, 2018. The Patriots from Montgomery County are 35-5 in regular-season games since starting football in 2018 and 42-8 overall. Pike Road, coached by Ed Rigby, is 10-3 in playoff games. Hillcrest, coached by Jamie Mitchell, is in 42nd season.
IAN GARNER, BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN: Ran for three touchdowns and threw a 5-yard TD pass for what turned out to be the winning score as the Lions snapped a 43-game losing streak with a 26-20 win over Cherokee. He also converted a 2-point run and picked off a pass on the game’s final play. The Lions’ last previous win came on Sept. 22, 2017, versus Douglas 25-6.
BLAZE GERHART, SARDIS: Ran for 186 yards and a touchdown in a come-from-behind 16-14 win over DAR. The victory, coming in the debut of new head coach Chris Stephenson, was just the second win by the Class 5A Lions in its last 24 games. Sardis was 0-10 in 2020 and 1-9 in 2021.
