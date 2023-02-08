GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity boys defeated Sardis 66-58 on Jan. 31 in their final home game of the 2022-23 season.
The Bulldogs (18-10) led 20-18 after a quarter and stretched it to 34-24 at the half. Their margin was 53-42 at the final rest stop.
Connor Johnson’s 23 points paced four double-figure scorers for Geraldine.
Lucas Bryant finished with 15 points and six rebounds, and Jaxon Colvin had 14 points, six boards and six assists. Redick Smith contributed 10 points.
Eli Morton’s 17 points led a trio of double-figure scorers for Sardis. Carson Gillilan and Kason Moore both netted 13.
“We played with better intensity tonight,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “Sardis’s size gave us some problems defensively, but I thought we did a good job sharing the basketball offensively.”
