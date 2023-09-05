ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Shortly before kickoff of the 83rd edition of the Backyard Brawl on Friday night, Albertville recognized its prolific 2002 Aggies Football squad.
Several members of the team were on hand for the pregame celebration and reflected on the historic 9-4 season.
“We were a team of tenacity and intensity,” said Bobby Gonzales, who played middle linebacker for the Aggies from 2002-2003. “Our defense swarmed all over the field. As a swarm defense, we were always on the ball. Our offense was high-paced and put up a lot of points. All around, we were a great team.”
The 2002 Aggies are heralded as one of the most successful teams in program history.
That season, Albertville finished the regular season 7-3 (4-3) with wins over rivals Boaz (35-19), Arab (30-7) and Guntersville (28-9). Albertville’s offense averaged 23.3 points per game, and the defense allowed 15.8 points per game.
After finishing fourth in the Class 5A, Region 6 standings, the Aggies squeaked into the playoffs thanks to a head-to-head victory over Fort Payne, but the team certainly made the most of it.
In Round One, the Aggies defeated Gardendale 28-14 to pull off the biggest upset in school history. At the time, Gardendale was 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A (ASWA), according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
Albertville went on to defeat Athens 14-7 and advance to quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Playoffs for the program’s first and only time. The Aggies eventually fell to Hartselle 34-7.
The Aggies’ 9-4 overall finish marked the program’s third season winning 9 games or more. In 1954, Albertville finished 9-1 under first-year head coach Ralph Reed.
The Aggies went 10-2 in 1929 under second-year head coach Hoyt Levie, outscoring opponents by a staggering 342-26.
Among the talented 2002 roster, linebacker David Sigler was the Aggies’ only First-Team All-State selection (ASWA and Birmingham News). Quarterback Michael Darden was named an Honorable Mention (Birmingham News).
John Grass was head coach of the Aggies in 2002 — his lone season at the helm before moving on to Moody High School.
In three seasons before Grass was hired, Albertville went 1-9, 2-8 and 2-8. After the 9-4 run, Grass was named Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He won the award a second time in 2007.
Gonzales described Grass as the ultimate leader and motivator who could get anyone to buy into his philosophy.
“He was a leader and could make you believe you were better than what you actually were,” Gonzales said. “He could sell a ketchup popsicle to an Eskimo in white gloves. He was a great coach and leader… All of our coaches were great.”
Following his stint at Moody, Grass went on to become head coach at Spain Park and later Oxford. He compiled a 123-60 record at the high school level before making the leap to the college ranks.
In 2013, Grass became assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Jacksonville State University. The following season, he was promoted to head coach of the Gamecocks.
From 2014-2021, Grass compiled a 72-26 record, capturing 6 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was named OVC Coach of the Year three times (2014-2016).
In 2015, Grass led Jax State to a 13-2 overall record, which included an FCS National Championship appearance. The Gamecocks lost in the title game to North Dakota State 37-10.
With two games remaining in the 2021 season, Grass stepped down as head coach. One month later, he was hired by Clemson to work as an off-field analyst, where he remains today.
“We’re really proud to honor these guys tonight,” said Albertville Athletic Director Matthew Lambert. “This team is considered the best in Aggies football history, and it’s a group that this town is still proud of today. And, you know, most of these still live and work here, and are active in the community. So, it’s just a great moment, and we’re just proud to be able to recognize them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.