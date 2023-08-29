The 83rd Backyard Brawl between archrivals Boaz and Albertville is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.
The Aggies hold a commanding 58-23-1 lead in the all-time series. Albertville outscored Boaz 21-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 41-30 victory in 2022.
In the last meeting at Aggie Stadium, the Pirates rushed for 308 yards in a 35-21 win. Boaz ended an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry that night.
Both the Aggies and Pirates suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero.
Arab downed Albertville 34-6, spoiling the debut of new head coach Bert Browne. Class 4A, No. 6 Jacksonville defeated Boaz 43-21.
The Pirates enter this year’s game with advantages in depth and experience. They have fewer players going both ways and return quarterback Tyler Pierce and running backs Tristan Childers and Presley Fant.
Pierce threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville. Fant caught a TD pass and also rushed for a score.
Des Revolte, a sophomore, made his first start at quarterback for the Aggies last week. Revolte is a dual-threat player with excellent speed.
Another key playmaker for Albertville is receiver Hunter Smith, who caught six passes for 63 yards against Arab.
Albertville has proclaimed Friday as Aggie Football Night. Any peewee or middle school Aggie player or cheerleader wearing a jersey will receive free admission to the Backyard Brawl.
All players and cheerleaders can stand on the Aggie sideline during pregame warm-ups.
The Pirates and Aggies begin region play next week.
Boaz travels to Scottsboro in Class 5A, Region 7 action while Albertville welcomes Florence in a 7A, Region 4 matchup.
