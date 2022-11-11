ODENVILLE, Ala. — A trio of Sardis Lions scored in double figures
Tuesday night, propelling them to a 71-59 triumph over St. Clair County in their 2022-23 basketball season opener.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ODENVILLE, Ala. — A trio of Sardis Lions scored in double figures
Tuesday night, propelling them to a 71-59 triumph over St. Clair County in their 2022-23 basketball season opener.
Luke Martin finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals. Kason Moore contributed 17 points, three assists and two steals, and Eli Morton posted a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocks.
Carson Gillilan closed with nine points and nine boards for the Lions.
Sardis enjoyed advantages of 20-13, 38-20 and 54-39 at the quarter breaks.
Jace Mickens netted 16 and Deandre Singleton 15 to pace the Saints.
On Monday, Nov. 14, the Lions host Albertville in their home opener.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest breaking news from The Sand Mountain Reporter newsroom. Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.