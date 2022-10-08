ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Asbury Rams slipped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in Class 3A, Region 7 action with a 49-6 loss to Danville on Thursday night at Asbury Stadium.
Kade Taylor rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns to power Danville’s effort. Taylor finished with a team-high seven carries for the Hawks (2-5, 2-2), who rushed for 242 yards while rolling up 369 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Benjamin Ellenburg completed 7-of-9 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Bishop caught three passes for 65 yards and a score, and Gage Taylor had two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Gage Taylor also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Jackson Randolph intercepted two passes, and Ellenburg picked off one.
Trey Childress rushed 13 times for 88 yards and a touchdown to lead Asbury. Jacob Lindsey was 5-of-12 passing for 45 yards.
Liam Biddix paced the Rams with eight tackles. William Sanders made five tackles and forced a fumble, and Jayden Bradshaw, Hayden Morton and Childress all recorded three stops. Clayton Moon and Childress each had a fumble recovery.
Asbury is off next week before wrapping up region play at Vinemont on Oct. 21.
