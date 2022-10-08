ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Asbury Rams slipped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in Class 3A, Region 7 action with a 49-6 loss to Danville on Thursday night at Asbury Stadium.

Kade Taylor rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns to power Danville’s effort. Taylor finished with a team-high seven carries for the Hawks (2-5, 2-2), who rushed for 242 yards while rolling up 369 yards of total offense.

