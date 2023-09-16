HEFLIN — Boaz rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit for a 35-21 win over Cleburne County Friday night.
Boaz evened its record at 2-2 while Cleburne County dropped to 2-1.
Boaz scored on the game’s opening drive, going 69 yards in 12 plays. The touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Tristan Childers with 8:31 left in the opening quarter. Jose Arreguin kicked the point after.
Cleburne County responded with its first touchdown drive as quarterback Hunter Gore scored on a 4-yard run. Noah Morgan’s PAT tied the game at 7 with 4:25 left in the first quarter.
The game remained tied until Cleburne County took the lead with 15 seconds left in the first half. Gore threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cade Schubert. Morgan added the point after for a 14-7 lead.
Boaz scored on its first possession of the second half, driving 88 yards using 11 plays with Tyler Pierce scoring on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. Arreguin’s PAT tied the game at 14 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
After the Pirate defense got a three-and-out on the Tigers, Boaz regained the lead with a 15-play, 71-yard drive.
Childers scored his second touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run with 57 seconds left in the third quarter. Arreguin kicked the PAT for a 21-14 lead.
Cleburne County answered with a quick drive with Carter Hughes scoring a a 33-yard run. Morgan’s extra point tied the game at 21 with 10:46 left in the game.
Boaz regained the lead for good on the first play of the ensuing possession as Pierce hit Jakai Hudgins on a 66-yard touchdown pass. Arreguin booted the point after to give Boaz a 28-21 lead with 10:35 left in the game.
Cleburne County drove to the Boaz 47 on its next drive before turning the ball over on downs.
Three plays after getting the ball back, Childers scored his third touchdown of the game on a 42-yard run. Arreguin added the PAT for a 35-21 lead with 3:22 left in the game.
Childers rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries to go along with his three touchdowns.
Pierce completed 17 of 26 passes for 240 yards.
Boaz returns home Friday for a region matchup with rival Guntersville.
