MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the for the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game to be played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday night, Dec. 16 have been selected.
Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association made the announcement of the two 37-member squads Tuesday. All players selected are 2023 seniors.
Head coaches were announced for this year’s North-South clash last month. Opelika High School head coach Erik Speakman will head the South squad while Pickens County High School head coach Michael Williams will lead the North squad. The AHSADCA administers the game each year.
The game, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., will be televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and live streamed over the NFHS Network.
Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan will serve as an assistant coach for the North squad. Other assistants on the North staff are Buckhorn’s Matt Patterson, Etowah’s Matt Glover, Tarrant’s Rico Jackson, Ashville’s Shea Monroe and Dora’s Chavis Williams.
“We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams selected reflect that talent,” said Dean. “We are looking forward to another exciting game this December.”
The All-Star selection committee, consisting of the two coaching staffs participating in this year’s game, chose the teams from nominations submitted by AHSAA member school coaches.
“We are grateful for the City (and County) of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their continued interest and support of this all-star event,” Dean said. “We look forward to another momentous week in Mobile with some of the best student-athletes in this state. We also thank our member schools’ unwavering support of this game.”
The 63rd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game played at Mobile last December saw the North post a 14-10 win. The South now holds a 32-30-2 edge in the series.
Two games, a small-school and large-school contest, were played in 1984, with the North winning the 1A-2A game played at Auburn 21-20 and the South winning the large-school game at Tuscaloosa that year 7-6. Both games are counted in the overall series record.
This year’s game will be the third classic played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the North-South Game’s long history.
The North-South Classic, the AHSAA’s oldest all-star event, was first played in 1948 at Tuscaloosa on the campus of the University of Alabama and remained at Bryant-Denny Stadium as a summer event through 1984. The Classic was discontinued from 1985-96 but reinstated in 1997 when the AHSAA instituted All-Star Sports Week with the summer conference.
Among the players in this year’s North-South Game is North All-Star quarterback Jack Hayes of defending Class 3A state champion Piedmont, who became the AHSAA’s all-time leading passer this season. Joining Hayes, a two-time Super 7 Class 3A State finals MVP, on the North squad at quarterback is Giovanni Lopez of Class 7A James Clemens.
South quarterbacks selected are Caden Creel of Class 7A Fairhope and Clyde Pittman of Class 7A Auburn.
Both teams have outstanding size with Gadsden City offensive lineman Aaron Wood topping the chart for the North at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and offensive lineman Patrick Screws of Eufaula measuring 6-6, 300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.