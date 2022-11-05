Jeremy Sullivan

Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan has guided his program to five straight state playoff berths. The Pirates have missed the postseason just once under Sullivan, which happened in 2017, his first season.

 File | Shannon J. Allen | The Reporter

MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the for the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game to be played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday night, Dec. 16 have been selected.

Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association made the announcement of the two 37-member squads Tuesday. All players selected are 2023 seniors.

