MONTGOMERY -- Alabama Public Television and the Alabama High School Athletic Association are pleased to announce that the 2023 Alabama State Basketball Championships will be broadcast statewide on APT on March 2-4.
This will be the second set of high school championship games APT has broadcast in partnership with the AHSAA and NFHS Network. APT carried the AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships live from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn in November and December.
“Interest in the high school football championships was tremendous,” said APT’s executive director, Wayne Reid. “We heard from excited viewers all over the state, and ratings for the bigger games were as strong as for some of our top PBS series.”
AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said having APT broadcast the championship games was well received during the recent Super 7 football championships.
“One of our goals has always been to make our games available to all households across the state,” Briggs said. “Having APT on board allows us to reach that goal with our basketball championships as well.”
APT’s broadcasts will include coverage of the boys and girls finals, which will begin Thursday afternoon with the Class 1A championship games at the BJCC. Championship games for Class 2A, 3A and 4A will be aired over APT channels on Friday, and the Class 5A, 6A and 7A games will be aired on Saturday, March 4.
All semifinal and championship games will be live streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform, and over the AHSAA TV Network as well. APT will not televise any semifinal games.
WOTM-TV’s Vince Earley will serve as executive producer for all the games. The AHSAA Radio Network will also air all 42 games next week as well over its statewide radio network.
The complete championship game schedule to be aired over APT is:
4 p.m. - 1A Girls Basketball Championship
5:45 p.m. - 1A Boys Basketball Championship
9 a.m. - 2A Girls Basketball Championship
10:45 a.m. - 2A Boys Basketball Championship
12:30 p.m. - 3A Girls Basketball Championship
2:15 p.m. - 3A Boys Basketball Championship
4 p.m. - 4A Girls Basketball Championship
5:45 p.m. - 4A Boys Basketball Championship
9 a.m. - 5A Girls Basketball Championship
10:45 a.m. - 5A Boys Basketball Championship
12:30 p.m. - 6A Girls Basketball Championship
2:15 p.m. - 6A Boys Basketball Championship
4 p.m. - 7A Girls Basketball Championship
5:45 p.m. - 7A Boys Basketball Championship
The AHSAA Basketball State Finals, formerly known as the Final 48, is one of the top high school basketball championship events in the country.
The State Finals brings seven classifications, boys and girls, to the Legacy Arena at the BJCC for the semifinals and finals. Alabama was the first state to adopt this format for crowning a state champion.
