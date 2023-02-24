MONTGOMERY -- Alabama Public Television and the Alabama High School Athletic Association are pleased to announce that the 2023 Alabama State Basketball Championships will be broadcast statewide on APT on March 2-4.

This will be the second set of high school championship games APT has broadcast in partnership with the AHSAA and NFHS Network. APT carried the AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships live from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn in November and December.

