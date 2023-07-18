ALBERTVILLE — Douglas’ passing attack and defense were unstoppable Thursday, July 13 as the Eagles soared above local competition and captured the inaugural Sand Mountain Park 7-on-7 Tournament championship. Fairfield sponsored the event.
Ten area high school squads participated, including Albertville, Boaz, Brindlee Mountain, Douglas, Etowah, Fairview, New Hope, Southeastern, Susan Moore and Westbrook Christian.
Douglas, led by fourth-year head coach Brandon Lyles, was flawless, winning seven games with no losses. The Eagles defeated Westbrook Christian, Brindlee Mountain, Fairview twice, Albertville and Boaz before defeating Etowah 20-11 in the championship game.
For those who may not know, a 7-on-7 competition is exactly what it sounds like — seven offensive players taking on seven defensive players. Offenses have a center, a quarterback and a combination of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to yield five eligible receivers. Defenses have two or three linebackers and four or five defensive backs.
Lyles assisted Marty Allen of the SMPA staff in planning the event.
“Marty got it together, and we’ve just been working back and forth, throwing ideas at each other,” Lyles said. “I’m just glad we got it rolling. You cannot beat the facilities here.
“This year, I wanted to try to get locals and try to be competitive. I wanted to try to make it where some of our lower classification teams would be able to play each other, rather than some of our 5As.”
Cason Walls, a junior, is Douglas’ new starting quarterback.
“Last year, I was shocked at how much Cason had improved from his junior high year, his ninth-grade year, and he’s just taken another step from his sophomore year to his junior year,” Lyles said.
“He’s still a work in progress, but he’s smooth in the pocket, and I don’t think he’s letting a lot of stuff rattle him. If he’ll continue to make good decisions with the ball, he’ll give us a chance to win football games.”
Among the top playmakers for the Eagles are Kenyon Watkins, Brody Campbell, Cooper Butler, Landon Beck and Canaan Murray.
Butler didn’t participate in the SMPA Tournament due to an injury he received during the Boaz Pirate 7-on-7 Tournament on July 11.
“Cooper Butler is not here with us today,” Lyle said. “He took a hard hit on Tuesday, but we’ll get him back. It’s big for our guys to learn to compete without Cooper,” Lyles said.
“Kenyon played a lot of defense for me the last two years, but I wanted to get him more on offense this year. He’s still going to play some both ways. We can put him anywhere we need to and get him the ball in space, and that’s our goal with him.
“Brody Campbell was our leading receiver last year and he’s back.
“Landon Beck is probably about 6-4. He’s still learning to play the game. He’s such a big target he’s easy to find. He’s another one you just see him getting better and better.
“Canaan Murray has been doing good on offense. He’s another kid we can move around.”
Jake Calloway and Gabe Lawrence are two of Douglas’ top returning players on defense.
“We have Jake Calloway coming back at inside linebacker that’s kind of the leader of the defense,” Lyles said. “Gabe Lawrence has been great. He plays both sides of the football really well for us.
“We have a lot of positives going forward. We’ve got guys who have been four-year starters now. When I got here, I had six freshmen starting, and all those guys are coming back now as seniors. They’ve got a little bit of experience.”
The Eagles kick off preseason practice Monday, July 31. They host Plainview in a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 18.
Douglas travels to Susan Moore on Friday, Aug. 25 for its 2023 season opener. The Eagles’ first home game is Friday, Sept. 1 vs. DAR.
