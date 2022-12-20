Sullivan coaches for North

Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan (center) served as an assistant coach for the North’s All-Star squad. He coached the offensive linemen.

 Special to The Reporter

MOBILE, Ala. — The South defense rose to the occasion Friday night picking off three passes and returning two for touchdowns to spark a 42-7 win over the North in the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Classic played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

South MVP Chris Pearson of Orange Beach High School put the finishing touches on the victory with two quick touchdowns in a 28-point third quarter with a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 35-yard punt return for the South’s final TD on the final two North possessions of the period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.