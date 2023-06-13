The Woodville football program has turned to a veteran head coach to lead its program.
The school has tabbed Joel Poole as the Panthers new head football coach, with his hiring approved at a recent Jackson County School Board meeting.
Poole is entering his 18th season as a head coach and 34th in coaching as he takes the reigns of the Woodville football program.
Poole was the head coach at DAR from 2017-20 before spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at North Jackson.
“I really enjoyed the last two years at North Jackson, I really like (head coach) Joe (Hollis) and the staff and the kids were great. I just kind of wanted to be a head coach again and (Woodville) seemed like a really good fit,” said Poole, a Lineville native who lives in Guntersville.
“The kids and coaches here at Woodville are really good people. (Woodville principal) Mr. (Layton) Holman is a good guy, so is (assistant principal) Franklin Pritchett. I worked with him at DAR. I’m just ready to get to work.”
Poole had head-coaching stints at Pleasant Valley (1998-2000), Madison County (2005-08), Albertville (2009-14) and DAR (2017-2020). His career record is 83-94 with six playoff appearances.
His 2008 Madison County team won a region championship, and he led DAR to a school-record eight wins and its only playoff win in program history in 2018. His career also includes assistant coaching stints at Arab, Emma Sansom, Southside, J.B. Pennington, DAR and North Jackson.
“We were looking for a home-run hire who could bring experience and stability to the program. We feel we have found that with Coach Poole,” Holman said. “He has a great record with phenomenal experience and brings integrity and grit. Most of all, we felt that Coach Poole will be a role model to our student athletes both on and off the field.”
At Woodville, Poole takes over for Matt Sanders, a Blount County native who stepped down last month after two seasons to become the defensive coordinator at Locust Fork. Sanders is a former Boaz assistant coach.
Poole is the seventh head coach in Woodville football history, which began in 2006. He inherits a team coming off a 3-7 season (on the field wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain and a forfeit win over Whitesburg Christian) that lost just one senior.
“We’re going to have around eight seniors — we’ve got a few more kids that have shown some interest about coming out so we hope we can get a few more — and I’d love to have around eight to 10 kids at least from each class,” Poole said.
“We’re looking to be a disciplined football team. Coach Sanders had done a great job with that. We’re going to look to be a little more balanced (offensively), be aggressive on defense. We want to be sound in everything we do.”
The Panthers began summer workouts this week, and Poole said getting to know the kids and their abilities on the football field are a few of his top priorities in the early part of the offseason.
“I’ve watched a bunch of film on them, but you still need to see them on the field to really see what they can do,” Poole said.
