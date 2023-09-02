MOULTON — Enelson Delva rushed for a career high 204 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns Friday, Sept. 1 to help Guntersville roll to a 40-7 triumph over Lawrence County in a nonregion football game.
GHS quarterback Eli Morrison finished 13-of-25 passing for 147 yards and one touchdown, which went to Treyvon Avery. Morrison also rushed four times for 33 yards and a score while engineering an attack that amassed 467 yards total offense.
No. 2 quarterback Street Smith had two rushes for 83 yards, including a touchdown.
Date Peterson caught four passes for 36 yards for the Wildcats. Dadrien Waller had three receptions for 49 yards, Cam Logan three for 33 and Avery two for 21.
Senior linebacker EJ Havis collected Guntersville’s first defensive score of the season by returning an interception for a touchdown.
Braden Holsonback also picked off a pass for the Wildcats.
Guntersville earns a forfeit victory Friday, Sept. 8 due to Class 5A, Region 7 opponent Crossville not having a varsity team this year. The Wildcats will take a 3-0 record into their next game, which is Friday, Sept. 15 when they host Douglas in region play.
