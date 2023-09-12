Senior quarterback Jacob Lindsay of Asbury is The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.
Lindsay accounted for all three of the Rams’ touchdowns in leading them to an 18-12 triumph over Brindlee Mountain on Friday, Sept. 8. Lindsay’s performance helped Matt Harris pick up his first victory as Asbury’s head coach.
Lindsay rushed 20 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed 5-of-14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He made four tackles on defense and averaged 34 yards on four punts.
Other top performances from Week 2 games were:
Geraldine Bulldogs
Carlos Mann rushed 14 times for 196 yards, caught four passes for 34 yards, made four tackles and intercepted a pass to help power the Class 3A, No. 7 Bulldogs to a 35-3 whipping of Plainview.
Mann scored on runs of 45 and 43 yards.
Jaxon Colvin rushed 8, 12 and 2 yards for touchdowns and completed 8-of-10 passes for 57 yards. He racked up eight tackles on defense.
Joe Garcia paced Geraldine’s defense with 10 tackles. He also recovered a fumble.
Kobe Hill contributed eight tackles and River Walling seven for the Bulldogs, who are tied with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Collinsville for the best scoring defense among all seven AHSAA classifications. They’ve allowed nine points through three games.
Fyffe Red Devils
Junior quarterback Blake Dobbins rushed 5 yards for a touchdown and threw scoring passes of 12 yards to Gus Fowler and 50 yards to Ryder Gipson in Fyffe’s 53-0 smashing of North Sand Mountain.
Dobbins directed an attack that rolled up 524 yards.
Albertville Aggies
Eighth-grade quarterback CJ Zuniga passed for 153 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to Hunter Smith, in Albertville’s 28-6 loss to Florence. Smith had nine receptions for 98 yards.
Keegan Thompson contributed a pass interception and Ethan Owens a fumble recovery for AHS.
Boaz Pirates
Boaz junior quarterback Tyler Pierce tied a single-game school record with four touchdown passes in a 63-38 loss to Scottsboro. He shares the record with Jonathan Tedder with four in 2001 vs. Douglas and Clay Culbert with four vs. Fairview in 2015.
Pierce’s 300 yards passing against Scottsboro are tied for second most in a single game at BHS. He shares second most with Casey Wood vs. Scottsboro in 2012. Easton Hardin holds the school record with 304 vs. Arab in 2017.
Presley Fant’s nine receptions led BHS against Scottsboro. They totaled 78 yards.
Jakai Hudgins caught five passes for 121 yards, including touchdowns of 47 and 44 yards. Wade Dobbins caught five for 62 yards and a score.
Tristan Childers gained 103 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
Douglas Eagles
Cason Walls passed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 21-14 loss to Arab. His TD throw covered 31 yards to Treiy Crenshaw, who caught three passes for 80 yards.
Gabe Lawrence and Brock Walls each grabbed an interception for the Eagles.
West End Patriots
Jaxon Hamby rushed 20 times for 106 yards and scored on a 17-yard run in West End’s 34-14 setback to Pleasant Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.