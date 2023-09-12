PLEASANT VALLEY — The West End Patriots suffered their second consecutive loss with a 34-14 setback to Pleasant Valley in their Class 2A, Region 6 opener Friday, Sept. 8 at Raider Stadium.
West End (1-2, 0-1) returns home Friday, Sept. 15 to battle Southeastern in a Region 6 matchup. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley erased a 14-14 tie and scored the final 20 points to improve to 2-0, 1-0.
Holt Bentley’s 7-yard touchdown run gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead with 6:03 left in the first period. The Patriots answered on Rock Sainsbury’s 1-yard TD run with 1:21 remaining. Jace Golden’s extra point gave West End a 7-6 advantage.
Jaden Sparks ran 4 yards for a TD, putting Pleasant Valley back in front. Braxton Salster’s two-point conversion made it 14-7 with 8:03 to go in the second quarter.
The Patriots took the kickoff and quickly found the end zone, as Jaxon Hamby capped the drive with a 17-yard run. Golden’s point-after tied it 14-14 with 6:50 remaining.
Sparks put the Raiders ahead to stay on a 4-yard TD run with 3:59 on the second-quarter clock.
Salster scored on a 2-yard keeper and threw a two-point conversion pass to Samuel Duncan, extending the Raiders’ advantage to 28-14 with 7:31 to go in the third quarter.
Bentley added Pleasant Valley’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run with 4:23 left in the fourth period.
The Raiders rushed for 305 yards. West End gained 239 yards on the ground.
Hamby paced West End with 20 carries for 106 yards. Sainsbury had 15 attempts for 71 yards.
