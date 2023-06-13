The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted the late Philip Eubanks in the 10-member class of 2023. The induction banquet took place June 3 at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Eubanks’ MCSHOF biography as it reads on his induction plaque is:
Philip Don Eubanks was born on October 6, 1953, to L.G. and Lanell Eubanks in Albertville. He was the third of five children, which included older sister Patricia, older brother Michael, younger sister Cathy and younger brother Johnny.
Phillip was a three-year letterman in basketball at Boaz High School, where he played under Class of 2007 Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Coach C.K. “Preacher” Gant and Coach C.D. Wright. Phillip was a tall man in a tall man’s sport as he towered over opponents with his 6’7” frame. The lanky Pirate center was named All-Marshall County twice, All-Region, and was named to the Birmingham Sports Herald’s All-State Team in 1972. Unfortunately, Phillip was unable to finish his senior year due to suspension following a fight in a game against Albertville. That fight would become a penultimate event later in his coaching career and in ministry. Philip graduated from Boaz High in 1972.
After graduating from B.H.S., Philip signed a basketball scholarship with Florence State College to play for Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame Charter Class inductee Bill E. Jones. After a year in Florence, Philip returned to Boaz and played basketball at Snead State for Charter Class inductee John Kitchens. As a Parson Philip averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds per game and was named to the All-AJCC team.
After the ’73-’74 season was over, Philip returned to Florence as a signee under new University of North Alabama Coach Bill L. Jones. The U.N.A. cager averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds over his two years there. Philip majored in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation with a minor in Biology. He graduated in 1976 with the highest GPA among all HPER majors at U.N.A. and was selected by the faculty for membership into Omicron Delta Kappa national honor and leadership society. Philip then enrolled at the University of Alabama where he served as a graduate assistant in the HPER department.
Philip secured his Master’s Degree and began his teaching and coaching career at Marion County High School in Guin. He was the head varsity boys’ basketball coach and an assistant football coach. His 1977-78 Red Raiders won the Class 1A, Area 14 Championship. After a year at Marion County, Philip returned to North Alabama as head boys’ basketball coach and assistant football coach at Madison County High School in Gurley. He coached the varsity girls’ squad his last year there. Philip spent five years at M.C.H.S.
After his tenure at Madison County, Philip was hired as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach and assistant football coach at Ardmore High School in the fall of 1983. After the 1987-88 season, Philip gave up his coaching duties as he felt the call into ministry. He continued his teaching duties and became a part-time local pastor to five United Methodist churches in Giles County, Tennessee.
During the years that Philip was out of high school coaching, he devoted his time to coaching in local youth leagues, continuing to help shape the lives of young people in his community including his own children. The incident in the Albertville game during his senior year at Boaz High had a profound impact on Philip’s life. He used the incident in his own career, teaching his players the value of sportsmanship and the consequences of unsportsmanlike behavior.
On May 25, 1975, Philip married the former Debra Farrington of Boaz, also a 1972 B.H.S. graduate. They have six children, daughters Elizabeth bon Hoffe, Rebecca Thierry, Susanna Eubanks, and Lydia O’Donnell, and sons Joseph and Benjamin, who is deceased. They have six grandchildren.
Sadly, Philip suffered a stroke and passed away on January 23, 2007. His life and legacy are remembered with great love and fondness by his former players, teammates, and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.