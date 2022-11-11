ASBURY, Ala. — New Asbury varsity boys head coach Eli Jones enjoyed a successful debut as his squad whipped Crossville 47-23 on Nov. 4 at Asbury Gymnasium.
Caleb Gentry’s 12 points led a trio of Rams who scored in double figures. Evan Seay and Landon Bethune tossed in 11 each, with Bethune hitting three 3-pointers. Seay went 5-of-6 from the field.
