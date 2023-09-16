GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Wildcats junior running back Julyon Jordan starred in his return to the gridiron, propelling Guntersville to a 56-14 homecoming victory over Class 5A, Region 7 rival Douglas Eagles on Friday night inside Chorba-Lee Stadium.
In his first action of the 2023 season, Jordan racked up 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries (an average of 17.9 yards per carry). He had missed the Wildcats’ first two games due to injury.
“It was great to see Julyon get back out there,” said Guntersville head coach Lance Reese. “He’s been out with his hamstring, and we wanted to bring him back slowly and make sure that when he did come back that he was ready to play. Our offensive line did a really good job tonight of opening up holes. And our defense I thought played really physical football against a tough Douglas offense.
“Julyon has great speed, and he’s a great competitor,” he added. “When we heard that he was going to miss a few games, I told the coaches that if we could find a way to be undefeated when he came back, we’d be a better team from it … It kind of forced us to get our passing game going. So, to be undefeated right now and to finally get Julyon back is great for our team.”
Guntersville jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. On the Wildcats’ opening drive, running back Enelson Delva capped off a 13-play, 76-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Guntersville the initial 7-0 lead.
With 4:42 remaining in the quarter, Jordan muscled his way into the end zone from one yard out to extend the Wildcat lead to 14-0. The score capped off a 7-play, 40-yard drive.
The Wildcats widened their lead to 28-0 before halftime with another score from Jordan, and an interception return for touchdown by Guntersville safety Date Peterson.
After trading possessions, Guntersville ended a 92-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run by Jordan, giving the Wildcats a 21-0 lead with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter. He began the drive with a 48-yard rush.
Three plays from scrimmage later, a batted pass from Eagles quarterback Cason Walls bounced into the hands of Peterson, and he returned it 25 yards for a Wildcats touchdown to give Guntersville a 28-0 advantage.
In the second half, Guntersville outscored the Eagles 28-14.
On Douglas’ first possession of the third quarter, the Eagles offense took its time and put together a 14-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. From one yard out, Eagles running back Cooper Butler powered his way into the end zone to cut into the Wildcats lead 28-7 with 4:02 remaining in the quarter.
But on the next play from scrimmage, Jordan answered by breaking loose for a 66-yard touchdown run to give Guntersville a 35-7 lead with 3:44 on the clock.
After a Douglas punt, Guntersville quarterback connected with Peterson for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive. The score gave the Wildcats a 42-7 advantage with 1:47 left in the third.
Early in the fourth quarter, Delva scored a second rushing touchdown to widen the Wildcats lead to 49-7.
Douglas answered with an 8-play, 55-yard scoring drive to cut back into the lead 49-14. With 7:45 left to play in regulation, Butler reached the end zone again, this time from three yards away.
With 1:51 to play, Guntersville’s Street Smith rushed for a 2-yard score, putting the exclamation point on the Wildcats’ 56-14 victory.
Guntersville has now won nine games in a row against Douglas. The Wildcats lead the series all-time 19-3.
Winning the Class 5A, Region 7 opener on Friday night, Guntersville improves to 3-0 (1-0) on the season and will continue region play next week on the road at Marshall County foe Boaz.
With the loss, Douglas falls to 2-2 (0-2) on the season. The Eagles get a bye week before hosting West Point for a non-region battle on Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.