The 2023 high school football season begins with Week Zero, with all the varsity teams in The Reporter’s coverage area playing regular season games except for Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe, which hosts 3A, No. 2 Piedmont in a fall jamboree on Friday night.
Due to the heat wave gripping the state this week, the AHSAA has given schools the option of adjusting kickoff time for any games scheduled in Week Zero.
Additional heat timeouts are being added to each contest, with one per quarter coming at the midway point. Timeouts between quarters will be extended, and other timeouts may be allowed as needed at the discretion of the officiating crews.
COOSA CHRISTIAN CONQUERORS AT GERALDINE BULLDOGS
Kickoff: Thursday, 7 p.m., Coolidge Isbell Field
Last week: Handley 26, Coosa 14; and Coosa 21, Pell City 21 in a fall jamboree; Geraldine didn’t play a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Geraldine 36, Coosa Christian 7
Coaches: Mark O’Bryant, Coosa Christian; Michael Davis, Geraldine
Game notes: The Conquerors enter the game ranked No. 9 in Class 1A. They’re coming off the best season in their AHSAA history, as they advanced to the state playoff semifinals in 2022.
“I believe that this will be the best year we’ve ever had at Coosa. We’re strong and physical and faster than we’ve ever been,” O’Bryant told the Gadsden Messenger.
Two of the Conquerors’ key returning players are All-State linebacker Clete O’Bryant and quarterback John David Justus, a three-year starter. O’Bryant racked up 147 tackles last season while Justus threw for 1,775 yards and 13 touchdowns.
ALBERTVILLE AGGIES AT ARAB KNIGHTS
Kickoff: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Arab City Schools SportsPlex
Last week: Arab 28, Etowah 28 in a fall jamboree; Albertville didn’t play a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Arab 47, Albertville 14
Coaches: Bert Browne, Albertville; Lee Ozmint, Arab
Game notes: Arab announced Tuesday morning kickoff time had been moved from 7 to 7:30 due to excessive heat.
Browne makes his debut as the Aggies’ head coach against an Arab squad coming off the best season in school history.
Ozmint guided the Knights to an 11-2 record, a region championship and a trip to the Class 5A state playoff quarterfinals in 2022. The 11 wins are a school record.
This year’s Arab squad features 13 seniors and 22 juniors. Drew Puccio, who moved from wide receiver to quarterback, completed 10-of-11 passes for 193 yards against Etowah. He tossed a pair of TD passes to Landon Strickland.
Logan Alldredge rushed for two scores in the fall jamboree.
This is the 85th meeting in a series the Aggies lead 47-33-4, but Arab is 3-0 against them during Ozmint’s coaching tenure.
GASTON BULLDOGS AT ASBURY RAMS
Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m., Asbury Stadium
Last week: Neither team played a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Gaston 64, Asbury 42
Coaches: Alan Beckett, Gaston; Matt Harris, Asbury
Game notes: It will be the head-coaching debut for Harris, who has served as a varsity assistant coach and junior high head coach for the Rams. He’s been with the program since its inception.
Playmakers to watch for the Rams are Kore Arvie, Logan Hale, Trey Childress, Liam Biddix, Jacob Lindsay and Blake Hillis.
Beckett wasn’t hired as Gaston’s head coach until August, after fall practice had started. He’s a former head coach at Collinsville, where he posted a 43-23 record and won two region championships. He became the winningest football and baseball coach at Winterboro during his stint there from 2013-19.
JACKSONVILLE GOLDEN EAGLES AT BOAZ PIRATES
Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m., L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium
Last week: Jacksonville 41, Saks 0; and Boaz 45, Ashville 0, in fall jamborees
Last meeting: 2022, Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7
Coaches: Clint Smith, Jacksonville; Jeremy Sullivan, Boaz
Game notes: The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 6 in the preseason Class 4A poll and feature Troy commitment Jim Ogle at quarterback. He threw five first-half touchdown passes in last week’s jamboree rout of Saks.
Damonte Sinclair caught three TD passes and Ky’dric Fisher two for Jacksonville, and Xzavier English contributed a 54-yard scoring run.
Boaz returns record-setting quarterback Tyler Pierce, a junior who made his first start as an eighth-grader. He threw for a school single-season best 2,169 yards in 2022.
BHS running backs Tristan Childers and Presley Fant combined for almost 1,400 yards rushing last season.
DOUGLAS EAGLES AT SUSAN MOORE BULLDOGS
Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m., Larry “Pod” Patterson Field
Last week: Plainview 17, Douglas 14 in a fall jamboree; Susan Moore didn’t play a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Douglas 37, Susan Moore 7
Coaches: Brandon Lyles, Douglas; Wes Patterson, Susan Moore
Game notes: The Eagles visit Susan Moore for the first time since 1992 on Friday night. The teams renewed their rivalry last year after not playing since 1993. Susan Moore leads the series 10-5.
New coach Wes Patterson is the son of legendary Bulldogs’ coach Larry “Pod” Patterson, who posted a 166-77-3 record at the school from 1967-88. The younger Patterson is Susan Moore’s third head coach in three years, following Heath Lauderdale (2021) and Stephen Jackson (2022).
SOUTHSIDE PANTHERS AT GUNTERSVILLE WILDCATS
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Phil Isom Field/Chorba-Lee Stadium
Last week: Neither team played a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Guntersville 21, Southside 7
Coaches: Miles Holcomb, Southside; Lance Reese, Guntersville
Game notes: On Monday afternoon, Reese announced Friday’s kickoff had been moved from 7 to 7:30 due to excessive heat.
“Southside is a big game right off the start,” Reese said. “They’re very talented. They’re a 5A school, and they’ve got a lot of excitement in their program. Miles Holcomb, whom I’m very familiar with because he was at Crossville, is their coach.”
The Panthers have posted back-to-back 5-6 records under Holcomb, losing in the first round of the state playoffs both years.
“This year is probably one of the most talented groups I’ve ever had as a head coach,” Holcomb told the Gadsden Messenger. “Our senior class has always been winners, and then we feel like we have a pretty special junior class to follow it up.”
Returning for the Panthers is starting quarterback Gauge NeSmith, who passed for 2,096 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago. He also rushed for 628 yards and nine scores.
Guntersville leads the Southside series 7-4.
SARDIS LIONS AT DAR PATRIOTS
Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m., Louisa St. Clair Athletic Field in Grant
Last week: Neither team played a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, Sardis 16, DAR 14
Coaches: B.J. Brooks, Sardis; Kyle Davis, DAR
Game notes: Brooks makes his head-coaching debut while Davis kicks off his first season in Grant. Davis was head coach at Geraldine from 2003-04, Escambia County from 2005-09 and West End from 2014-20.
Brooks came to Sardis from Hoover, where he was an assistant coach. One of his goals is to bring stability to the Lions’ program, as he’s their third head coach in three years.
Players to watch for the Lions include Blaze Gerhart, Landon Carroll, Gage Garner, Brayden Walker, Jose Ponce, Alex Davis, Brandon Simonetti, Levi Martin, Eli Morton, Conner Lowery, Seth Cooper and Bryson Blevins.
Brian Chapman, Jadyn Heflin or Grant Coe will start at quarterback.
GAYLESVILLE TROJANS AT WEST END PATRIOTS
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Patriots Stadium in Walnut Grove
Last week: Gaylesville 28, Brindlee Mountain 0 in a fall jamboree; West End didn’t play a fall jamboree
Last meeting: 2022, West End 63, Gaylesville 26
Coaches: Brian Knapp, Gaylesville; Derrick Sewell, West End
Game notes: The Patriots announced Monday that due to excessive heat, Friday’s kickoff was moved from 7 until 7:30.
West End’s defense is preparing for Trojan brothers Kyler and Kuper Bradley.
Kyler passed for 127 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 and a score against Brindlee Mountain. Kuper collected 96 yards receiving and caught Kyler’s TD pass, and he also contributed an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
Knapp served as Douglas’ head coach from 2008-15.
The Patriots lead the series with Gaylesville 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.