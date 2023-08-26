ARAB — The Albertville Aggies opened the coach Bert Browne era with a 34-6 loss to Marshall County rival Arab on Thursday night, Aug. 24 at the Arab City Schools SportsPlex.
The Knights improved to 4-0 in the rivalry under head coach Lee Ozmint. Arab has defeated the Aggies four times in a row for the first time since 1969-72.
Arab built a 20-0 halftime lead and added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, expanding their advantage to 34-0.
Albertville avoided the shutout with a 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive.
Sophomore Des Revolte, who made his first career start at quarterback, launched the drive with a 12-yard pass to Hunter Smith.
Revolte converted a third-and-10 play with a 12-yard scramble, and Rith Revolte followed with a 16-yard run to Arab’s 38-yard line.
Des Revolte then floated a high pass for Smith, who outjumped a trio of Arab defenders to make a spectacular catch at the 9. The Aggies were penalized 5 yards on first-and-goal, pushing them back to the 14.
Revolte connected with Smith for 9 yards to the 4 on third-and-goal. On fourth-and-goal, Revolte found Smith for a touchdown with 3:22 left in the game.
“We’re young, and we made some crucial mistakes early,” Browne said. “There’s two times we’re down there and we’ve got them, and we jump offsides. It’s growing pains. I think our kids played their butts off, and we’ve just got to clean some stuff up.
“I was proud of our kids, and I was proud of Des. I was proud of the whole effort our kids gave.”
The Knights threatened to score on the game’s opening possession. They reached the Aggie 2-yard line, but the Aggie defense tackled Logan Alldredge for a 1-yard loss on third-and-goal.
Arab quarterback Drew Puccio’s helmet came off when an Aggie player tried to tackle him on fourth down, and the officials whistled the play dead and gave Albertville possession at its 10.
The Aggies’ first offensive series of the season ended with a 15-yard punt, giving Arab the ball at the 29. Alldredge ended the short drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 3:53 to play in the first quarter.
Albertville failed to field Arab’s sky kickoff, and the Knights’ Landon Ertl recovered at the Aggie 32.
A pass interference penalty on third-and-13 gave the Knights a first-and-goal at the 10. Puccio faked a handoff and dashed around left end for a 10-yard TD with 2:07 remaining. Aiden Wooten’s extra point made it 13-0.
Albertville took the kickoff and drove to the Knights’ 18, but a personal foul penalty on the Aggies pushed them back to the 33 and stalled the drive.
Arab’s Landon Strickland downed a punt at the Aggies’ 2-yard line. On the next play, Hagan Stewart intercepted a pass at the 23.
The Knights converted the turnover on Alldredge’s 2-yard TD run with 1:09 on the clock. Wooten added the extra point.
Arab extended its margin to 27-0 on its first possession of the third quarter. The Knights started at midfield following a punt and scored in seven plays, with the touchdown coming on Puccio’s 8-yard pass to Luke Hudson on a fourth-and-three play. Wooten hit the extra point with 5:54 to go.
Albertville’s James McClendon picked off a Puccio pass at the Aggies’ 42 on Arab’s next series.
The Knights marched 73 yards in eight plays for their final TD of the game. Puccio finished 4-for-4 on the drive, which he capped with a 14-yard scoring toss to Hudson at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter.
On the night, Des Revolte rushed 16 times for 71 yards and was 9-of-17 passing for 81 yards. Evan Jordan had five carries for 22 yards, and Smith caught six passes for 63 yards.
Alldredge rushed for a game-high 112 yards on 24 attempts. Puccio completed 12-of-19 passes for 107 yards, and Hudson had six receptions for 53 yards.
Albertville committed nine penalties for 65 yards while the Knights were penalized four times for 39 yards.
The Aggies host Boaz in the annual Backyard Brawl on Friday, Sept. 1.
