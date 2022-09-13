BIRMINGHAM — Alabama’s top high school anglers will be among 100 student-athletes from across the country hoping to impress colleges and score college scholarships at the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter Sept. 16-18 in Decatur, Ala. Fishing coaches from 18 colleges are attending this showcase for top high school anglers.
The inaugural High School Combine in 2021 generated more than $2.6 million in scholarship offers.
“Response to the High School Combine has been incredible,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager for the College, High School and Junior series. “The fact that high school anglers are traveling here from as far away as Minnesota, New Hampshire and Connecticut really speaks to the massive growth and appetite for high school and college bass fishing over the past few years.
“Hearing anglers share from the weigh-in stage at the High School National Championship that they were heading on to fish in college as a direct result of meeting a coach at the inaugural combine was a huge testament to the impact this event can have on the sport and the skill level that will be on display.”
Among the athletes attending the combine are 41 students who competed in August’s Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and four anglers who were named to the prestigious 2022 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The 21 students representing Alabama at the Bassmaster High School Combine are:
• Brantley Barrentine, Lighthouse Christian Academy
• Kade Crowson, Evangel Christian School
• Hudson Galimore, Auburn High School
• Mason George, Albertville High School
• Corbin Hall, Muscle Shoals High School
• Reece Knight, Albertville High School
• Elijah Lawler, New Hope High School
• Cooper Lively, Gardendale High School
• Bennett Matheny, Huntsville High School
• Brody Mitchell, Grissom High School
• Avery Padgett, Zion Chapel High School
• Douglas Pate, Carbon Hill High School
• John Tyler Prather, Carbon Hill High School
• Luke Salvail, Grissom High School
• Skipper Stallings, Evangel Christian School
• Ethan Tedder, Muscle Shoals High School
• Drew Turnbull, Evangel Christian School
• Thomas Turnbull, Evangel Christian School
• Nathan Whitehead, Muscle Shoals High School
• Matthew Wilson, Holy Spirit Catholic High School (Tuscaloosa)
• Ethan Young, Zion Chapel High School
At the High School Combine, anglers will perform multiple tasks to not only show their skill set on the water, but also display their knowledge of the sport as a whole. After the first day, colleges will have the opportunity to select anglers for a “second look” where they can further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.
While the High School Combine provides an unprecedented chance for young anglers to get in front of championship-caliber college programs, the participating coaches are eagerly anticipating an opportunity to recruit more effectively. Across the U.S., there are more than 930 B.A.S.S.-affiliated high school fishing teams with in excess of 9,400 anglers competing in a variety of tournaments.
Unlike many other high school sports, college fishing coaches do not get years of “game film” on recruits or the opportunity to be in the boat watching them compete, which presents a variety of challenges.
“With the sport growing as it is, this kind of program is beneficial in many ways,” explained legendary tournament angler and Emmanuel College coach Pam Martin-Wells.
“It allows us as coaches to be able to observe them in a setting outside a high school tournament and without a boat captain. Plus, we have the opportunity to watch them perform certain fishing-related tasks, talk with the individuals and get to know them as more than just a stat.
“Tournament results are definitely a plus but not necessarily a determining factor. I like to figure out what kind of angler they are, what their demeanor is and what kind of team player they’ll be.”
Only colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend the event. The following schools will participate in the Bassmaster High School Combine:
• Auburn University
• Blue Mountain College (Blue Mountain, Miss.)
• Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Ky.)
• Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, Tenn.)
• Catawba Valley Community College (Hickory, N.C.)
• East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tenn.)
• East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, Texas)
• Emmanuel College (Franklin Springs, Ga.)
• Faulkner University (Montgomery)
• Kentucky Christian University (Grayson, Ky.)
• Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.)
• Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, La.)
• Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa)
• Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.)
• Troy University
• University of Montevallo
• University of North Alabama
• Webber International University (Babson Park, Fla.)
The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter is being hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.