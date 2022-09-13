BIRMINGHAM — Alabama’s top high school anglers will be among 100 student-athletes from across the country hoping to impress colleges and score college scholarships at the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter Sept. 16-18 in Decatur, Ala. Fishing coaches from 18 colleges are attending this showcase for top high school anglers.

The inaugural High School Combine in 2021 generated more than $2.6 million in scholarship offers.

