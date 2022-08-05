According to research compiled by David Parker, who leads the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Fyffe has compiled the most undefeated regular seasons in state history.

The Red Devils have posted 15 undefeated regular seasons, with 12 of them coming since the 2000 season under head coach Paul Benefield.

