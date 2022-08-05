According to research compiled by David Parker, who leads the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Fyffe has compiled the most undefeated regular seasons in state history.
The Red Devils have posted 15 undefeated regular seasons, with 12 of them coming since the 2000 season under head coach Paul Benefield.
Fyffe opens its 2022 season on Aug. 26 at Geraldine.
In 2007, Dadeville finished with an 0-10 record. The next year, the team posted a perfect 10-0 regular season. It’s the only time in state history this has occurred.
The 1931 Collinsville team finished with a 2-3-5 record, the most ties in a single season in state history. This record will never be broken since all games today feature overtime, if necessary, to determine a winner.
Colbert County and Hoover lead Alabama with 129 state playoff games since 1966. Hoover is 104-24-1 while Colbert County, in Leighton, is 89-39-1. T.R. Miller has been in 128 playoff games, winning 93.
