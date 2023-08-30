DOUGLAS — Sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t show the real story of the game, and the case was true for the Douglas Eagles’ 20-0 shutout win at Susan Moore on Friday night.
“We had to fight like crazy to get that one,” Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles said after the game. “That team right there [Susan Moore] is night and day from last year. They played for four quarters and got after us.”
In addition to an unprecedented heat wave that led officials to delaying kickoff to 8 p.m., the Eagles were faced with a mountain of adversity in the form of injuries.
Before Week Zero, Lyles said the Eagles lost their starting linebacker Jaycob Calloway for most likely the remainder of the season. On Douglas’ first possession against the Bulldogs, junior Kenyan Watkins, who started at running back and safety, went down after a hard hit with an apparent arm injury.
“Adversity, man,” Lyles said. “You just keep having to fight and fight, and we had to earn that one. I’m extremely proud of our kids for being able to keep fighting through that.”
Despite losing two starters in Watkins and Calloway, the Eagles defense suffocated the Bulldogs offense.
Over four quarters of play, Susan Moore was held to just 50 yards of total offense, per unofficial statistics recorded by The Reporter. The Bulldog offense crossed midfield into Douglas territory only one time. The Eagles also recorded four sacks, an interception and several QB hurries.
“We got lined up pretty good, I thought we communicated really well, and I think depth started really helping us there at the end,” Lyles said of his defense.
On offense, Eagles quarterback Cason Walls accounted for three touchdowns in his first career start. The junior finished 14-of-22 for 216 yards and two TDs through the air and 31 yards with one TD on the ground.
Stepping up at running back was junior Canaan Murray, who tallied 97 total yards (58 rushing yards on 12 carries and 39 yards receiving on two catches).
As a team, the Eagles racked up 318 yards of total offense. However, several points were left on the table.
Douglas failed to score on two drives in which the offense reached the red zone or better (inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line).
On the Eagles’ opening possession, the offense drove 58 yards down to the Bulldogs 6-yard line, but a fourth down incompletion resulted in a turnover on downs.
In the third quarter, after driving down to inside the Bulldogs 5-yard line, a negative run plus a personal foul penalty by the Eagles led to a first down and goal from the 20-yard line. Walls tossed an interception on the next play.
“You’ve got to give Susan Moore credit,” Lyles said. “They did a really good job of controlling the inside box at times, so we had to take some shots, and we hit some of them, but we had a few drops there … We’ve got to learn from our mental mistakes, and I think we’ll get better.”
Two of the Eagles’ three touchdowns came on deep passes of 55 and 41 yards.
This Friday night, Douglas hosts Marshall County foe DAR for their home opener at Arthur Jarvis Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Last year, the Eagles crushed the Patriots 56-7, ending a seven-game losing streak in a series DAR leads 12-3.
