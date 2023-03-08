4 State titles for Coker's Bears

Robi Coker’s Plainview team has won eight consecutive Class 3A State Tournament games, capturing titles in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

BIRMINGHAM – Plainview High School boys’ basketball coach Robi Coker made a critical decision before Friday’s Class 3A state basketball championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

He decided not to rely on his usual full-court pressure defense.

