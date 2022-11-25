GERALDINE, Ala. — The Douglas varsity boys basketball team split its games Monday and Tuesday in the 2022 Liberty Bank Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.
Douglas 65, Sand Rock 53
Senior guard Eli Teal was on fire from the perimeter, burying seven 3-pointers and finishing with 27 points to lead the Eagles to victory.
Douglas trailed 17-15 after a quarter, but Teal made three 3s and scored 11 points in the second period to propel his team in front 34-29 at intermission. The Eagles led 53-45 at the final rest stop.
Jaylen Spain scored 15 and Dakota Stewart 14 for Douglas. Jackson Sims, Brody Campbell and Cooper Butler all netted three.
Jacob St. Clair’s 20 points led Sand Rock’s attack. Bradley Jackson got 15 and Kaden Justice 11.
Fyffe 71, Douglas 65
The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the year Tuesday, as they had no answer for Fyffe senior guard Eli Butts, who torched the nets for 46 points.
Butts hit six 3-pointers and converted 18-of-18 free throws.
The game was tied 18-18 after a quarter, but Butts’ 14 second-quarter points enabled Fyffe to pull ahead 34-28 at the half. The Red Devils were up 46-41 at the final break.
Butts netted 15 points in the fourth quarter, making all 10 of his free-throw attempts.
Poor free-throw shooting hurt the Eagles, who hit only 10-of-23 attempts, including 5-of-11 in the fourth quarter.
Teal sank four treys and paced DHS with 16 points. Stewart scored 15 and Butler 13.
Spain tossed in eight, Logan Puckett seven and Sims and Campbell both two.
For Fyffe, Brodie Willoughby contributed 11 points, Cooper Cox 10 and Jesse Matthews four.
Douglas’ upcoming schedule is:
Nov. 29, New Hope, 8 p.m.
Dec. 2, Boaz, 8 p.m. (Class 5A, Area 13 opener)
Dec. 6, Albertville, 8 p.m.
Dec. 9, at Crossville, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10, Collinsville at Snead State, 2 p.m.
