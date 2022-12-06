SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Sardis Lions varsity boys extended their winning streak to six games by holding off Geraldine 58-56 on Dec. 3.
Sardis (7-1) held leads of 20-17, 32-26 and 50-45 at the quarter breaks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Sardis Lions varsity boys extended their winning streak to six games by holding off Geraldine 58-56 on Dec. 3.
Sardis (7-1) held leads of 20-17, 32-26 and 50-45 at the quarter breaks.
Luke Martin collected 17 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists for the Lions. Carson Gillilan totaled 16 points, four boards, three assists and two steals, and Eli Morton racked up 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin led all scorers with 22 points. He also had 10 rebounds and two steals.
Lucas Bryant contributed 18 points, five boards and three assists for the Bulldogs.
“We got behind early and never could catch up,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We struggled shooting the ball from behind the arc, but I was proud that we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end. Sardis is a very physical team.”
STAFF REPORTS
The Reporter
GERALDINE, Ala. — Defending state champion Plainview whipped the Bulldogs 82-46 in their Class 3A, Area 14 opener Dec. 2.
The Bears owned advantages of 18-7, 40-19 and 64-38 at the breaks.
“We didn’t do a very good job guarding the 3-point line,” Smith said. “They made 15 3s, and that was something we were trying to focus on.
“They are a great team, and we have a lot to work on to get to their level.”
Colvin finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bulldogs. Connor Johnson had 12 points and two boards.
Plainview’s Jonah Williams torched the nets for 30 points. Luke Smith scored 12, Landon White 11 and Dylan Haymon 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest breaking news from The Sand Mountain Reporter newsroom. Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.