A Night for the Pirates, featuring guest speaker Trent Richardson, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at Boaz Middle School’s cafeteria.
The Boaz Quarterback Club is sponsoring the event, which includes a steak dinner, live auction and silent auction. Tickets are $35 per individual and $60 per couple and are available from club members. Tickets will also be available at the door.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the BHS football program.
“We got a donation from Mr. Creech,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “His cattle farm donated a cow to us. We’re going to split that up and give away two half cows and the freezer that goes with them. Weathers donated the freezers.
“This has been a good event the last few years. We’re doing some renovations in the field house, and we’ve been able to use those funds that we raised there and the ones we hope to raise this year to pretty much completely redo our locker room.
“They’re working on the floors in there now. We’ve got lockers they ordered the plywood for a couple weeks ago, and they’re going to get to those as soon as they can. Hopefully by mid-September we’ll have all that done.”
Sullivan is excited about hearing from Richardson, the former Alabama star running back who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2011. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
“He’s a big-time football player,” Sullivan said. “I know he had some adversity early on in his life, and I’m sure he’s got a great message to share. Everybody needs to come on out and listen to it and spend a little money.”
