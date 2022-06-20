The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater spring season of the Miracle League launched on April 2 and ran through May 26. The Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem, and being part of an organized team.
The Miracle League saw enormous growth from the fall season’s completion. It doubled in size, growing from 51 to 102 players and eight teams. This significant increase helped develop the league and allow it to split into two separate divisions; four teams participated in the 16-plus age division, while four teams participated in the 15-and-below age division. Each player in the league has their own walk-up song, and the atmosphere on game night is truly electric.
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is also honored to have Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare as its new presenting sponsor for the Miracle Field and the Miracle League official mascot, Homer. Executive Director for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, Myron Gargis, said, “Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare is very proud to sponsor the Miracle League and Homer the Mascot.
“We had several staff members to help as buddies during the spring season, and it was great to see the players having a fun time playing baseball. It was an awesome experience for everyone involved, and we’re looking forward to being partners with SMPA and the Miracle League for many years to come.”
To help the athletes, each player is paired with a buddy who is there to protect the player, assist the player in batting and running the bases, and to be a friend both on and off the field.
2013 Albertville High School graduate and Miracle League buddy Austin Freeman said, “My late uncle, Harry Taft, who was on the spectrum, was given the opportunity 25-plus years ago to be an equipment manager with Albertville’s Athletic Department. I cannot express how much this community and being an Aggie meant to him and our family. The love and compassion shown towards our family were amazing. Harry was included in everything.
“I wanted to be a part of the Miracle League in some way to honor him. It has truly been the most beautiful and heartwarming experience, and I feel privileged to be a participant. People have told me what this league means for these kids/adults throughout the season.”
Freeman also shared, “In reality, the members of Miracle League have no idea how much this incredible experience means to me and countless others. My family and so many more people want to thank SMPA administrators and staff for everything they do. Go Aggies!”
Sand Mountain Park is currently accepting registration for the fall Miracle League. Registration for players and buddy volunteers are available at www.sandmountainpark.com and is open until July 24. Please direct all questions to league coordinator, Lisa Hansford, at lhansford@sportsfacilities.com or by calling 256-302-4847.
SMPA is excited to continue building the league and fall games will be played in September and October. The Miracle League is one of the most impactful programs offered at the park, and the SMPA staff is so grateful to all the volunteers who help make it possible.
