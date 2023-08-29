The Sardis Lions demolished DAR 60-6 on Friday night, Aug. 25 at Grant, making new head coach B.J. Brooks a winner in his debut.
The Lions reached the 60-point plateau for the first time since crushing Douglas 67-0 on Sept. 20, 2019. The school single-game record is 68 points, which Sardis scored in a 68-48 shootout over Locust Fork on Sept. 7, 2012.
Sardis rolled to a 28-0 first-quarter advantage against DAR and led 47-0 at the half. The Lions were up 60-0 after three periods.
“I was excited about how the kids played,” Brooks said. “It was good to see them have success. The seniors don’t have much success as far as wins and losses go, and every win is a notch in our belt and big for our confidence.
“We still have a long way to go to improve enough to compete with Arab, Scottsboro, Guntersville and Boaz.”
Brooks took over a Sardis program that compiled a 5-25 record from 2020-22.
Junior quarterback Brian Chapman powered the Lions’ attack by finishing 7-of-9 passing for 157 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
Conner Lowery caught three passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and both of Eli Morton’s catches went for touchdowns for a combined 30 yards.
Landon Carroll caught a TD pass for 45 yards, and Brayden Whidden had a TD reception for 30 yards. Backup quarterback Grant Coe threw one scoring pass.
Blaze Gerhart rushed for a touchdown, and Alex Davis blocked a punt and recovered it for a TD.
“Brayden Walker has never played offensive line before, and he graded out the highest of all our offensive linemen,” Brooks said. “He’s put on 15 pounds, and he’s strong as an ox.”
Canyon McGee and Jacob Haisten paced Sardis’ defense with five tackles each. Levi Martin made four tackles, and McGee and Parker Stephens each contributed an interception.
“We played a ton of people,” Brooks said. “We’re trying to develop a program, so that was awesome to see those young guys in there. We want them to get as many reps as they can get.
“We have a lot more excitement and a lot more people involved in our program this year. We had 51 players last year, and we have 74 players on our team this year. Our junior high numbers are up 15 this year. You’ve got to develop players.”
Sardis hosts New Hope in its home opener Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The Lions lead the all-time series 8-7, but New Hope won 14-6 in last year’s game.
Friday’s matchup is the Indians’ season opener.
“We’re the road warriors at the start of the season,” Brooks said of his team, which plays three of its first four games away from Sardis Stadium. The Lions’ open week is Friday, Sept. 8.
“When we go on the road, we just hope to bring a good product and a good display of sportsmanship,” Brooks said. “We hope they notice something different about us than anybody else they play.”
