BOAZ — A trio of double-digit scorers lifted the DAR Patriots over the Guntersville Wildcats 60-54 on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium at Snead State Community College to win the Marshall County Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Patriots led the way at every rest stop: 18-10 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 48-38 at the end of the third.
“This team has been great. They come and play so hard every single night,” DAR head coach Kyle Edwards said. “And it’s a product of how they practice. We start practice at 8 a.m.; they’re there at 7:15 a.m. already sweating and getting shots up and working.
“They’re dedicated, and it shows on the court in how hard they play, and you can see how bad they want it — how much this means to them. I couldn’t be prouder to coach a group of guys like that.”
Luke Martin paced the Patriots with 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Ethan May chipped in 19, including five treys. Reid Lemley dropped 14 points. Lawson Harbin added 5 and Landon Broadway 2.
Guntersville’s leading scorer was Cam Logan, who tallied 16 points, including two treys. Julyon Jordan dropped 13 points, including two treys. Braden Holsonback scored 11 points. Darien Waller added 8 points. Carter Britt and Maddox Werkmeister each scored 3.
