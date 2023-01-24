BOAZ — A trio of double-digit scorers lifted the DAR Patriots over the Guntersville Wildcats 60-54 on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium at Snead State Community College to win the Marshall County Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament.

The Patriots led the way at every rest stop: 18-10 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 48-38 at the end of the third.

