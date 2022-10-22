STAFF REPORTS
The Reporter
STAFF REPORTS
The Reporter
VINEMONT, Ala. — The Asbury Rams concluded Class 3A, Region 7 play for the 2022 prep football season by dropping a 47-0 decision to Vinemont on Thursday night.
The Rams fell to 0-9 overall and finished 0-6 in region games. Asbury wraps up its season by hosting Woodville on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Vinemont improved to 4-5, 3-3. The Eagles secured their third straight state playoff berth, the first time that’s occurred since 1993-95.
Rush Sandlin threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter for the Eagles. JT Wilhite rushed for a trio of touchdowns in the first meeting between the teams. Vinemont led 34-0 at halftime.
For Asbury, Jacob Lindsey collected 15 tackles and one forced fumble. He was 6-of-12 passing for 30 yards and also rushed for 19 yards.
Trey Childress had nine tackles and 20 yards rushing for the Rams. Kaiden Stanfield contributed six tackles, and Hayden Morton finished with five tackles and three catches for 27 yards.
Liam Biddix and David Fincher each recorded five tackles for Asbury.
