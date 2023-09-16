ASBURY — Susan Moore prevented Asbury from sustaining the momentum it gained in last week’s win over Brindlee Mountain by whipping the Rams 36-0 Thursday night in a Class 3A, Region 7 matchup at Rams Stadium.
Asbury slipped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Region 7 standings. Since suffering a 20-0 loss to Class 5A Douglas in its season opener, Susan Moore has reeled off three straight wins.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) have outscored their opponents 102-6 during their streak and posted back-to-back shutouts.
Susan Moore’s new head coach is Wes Patterson, the son of legendary Bulldogs’ and Arab head coach Larry “Pod” Patterson. Pod Patterson and his other son, Matt, both attended Thursday night’s game to support Wes and his team.
Matt Patterson is serving his third season as head coach at Buckhorn.
The Bulldogs built a 20-0 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 30-0 at intermission. They scored their final TD with five minutes left in the third period.
Susan Moore finished with 280 yards total offense. The Bulldogs’ defense limited Asbury to minus 11 total yards.
Kade Justice completed 3-of-10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Garrison was 3-of-4 passing for 34 yards, and he rushed for 14 yards.
Drew Justice ran eight times for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and he had one reception for 15 yards. Devin Ivey gained 54 yards on three carries.
Travis Cook’s one catch covered 32 yards for a TD. Logan Blackwell had two receptions for 41 yards and a score.
Angel Hernandez’s five tackles led the Bulldogs. Ben Nunez made four tackles and forced a fumble.
Braxton Williams collected three tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, and Gabriel Garcia had three tackles and a sack. Harris Harper finished with three tackles and a forced fumble.
Asbury’s defense recovered a pair of fumbles in the fourth quarter. Vanbiak Hup fell on one with 10:20 remaining, and Tae Moore recovered the other with 7:20 to go.
“I told our kids we’re going to fight, and that’s been a theme all year,” Asbury head coach Matt Harris said.
“We fly that new flag, the black flag with an A on it. That’s kind of a theme we’ve taken this year is flying that black flag. You may beat us, but by golly you’re going to have to kill us. We’re adopting that culture of we’re going to fight you. You may win, but we’re going to go down swinging.
“We’re closing gaps like we want to do, but it’s just not going to happen overnight.”
Last season, Susan Moore handed the Rams a 66-0 loss. It’s the largest margin of defeat in AHS history.
