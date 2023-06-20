Class 3A state champion Plainview dominated the 2023 All-DeKalb County Softball Team chosen by the head coaches from the seven schools that field teams.
Plainview’s Mia Tidmore was selected Player of the Year. She collected a state-best 110 hits with a .671 batting average. She finished with 100 runs, six home runs, 63 RBIs, 28 doubles and six triples. She enjoyed a .696 on-base percentage and a 1.595 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The Bears finished with a 47-1 record en route to their second state championship in three seasons. The Bears’ lone defeat came against Class 5A Springville on April 22.
Plainview’s Lily Boswell won Pitcher of the Year while teammate Abby Williams was Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Molly Weaver of Sylvania won Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Joining the individual award winners on the 2023 All-DeKalb County Team are:
Plainview — Chloe Hatch, Jada Hampton, Graidin Haas and Hannah Regula
Sylvania — Harlee Turner, Alysia Ferguson, Kyndell Sammons and Anna Murdock
Ider — Makinley Traylor, Brynley Traylor, Sophia Murphey, Lexi Brewer and Miklyn Troxtel
Fyffe — Elli Stone, Livia Cowart and Madelyn Hawkins
Collinsville — Tyla Tatum, Sophie Wills and Ella Coker
Geraldine — Katie Walters and Raven Moses
Crossville — Jaycee Bowen
Valley Head didn’t field a team.
