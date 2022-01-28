MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control met in a special called virtual meeting Tuesday and approved moving the 2022 State Baseball Championships from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. Both moves were made due to conflicts with the scheduled sites in Montgomery.
“We appreciate the city of Montgomery and the cities of Oxford and Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University for working with us,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs.
Briggs said the AHSAA has been impressed with the baseball facilities at Choccolocco Park and the newly renovated stadium at JSU.
“Both fields are outstanding,” said Briggs.
Choccolocco Park, which opened in 2016, will host the first game of each of the seven baseball championship series with game two and game three, if needed, set for JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
“I want to thank our AHSAA staff, especially Jamie Lee and Brandon Dean, and the Central Board Competition Committee for the guidance it has given,” said Briggs.
“The communities are excited, and we think we have worked out a very good plan for this year’s championships.”
The State Finals are scheduled for May 16-21.
