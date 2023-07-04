Albertville High School football reserved sales will begin on Monday, Aug. 14.
If you held season tickets last year (2022 season), you may purchase tickets Aug. 14-Aug. 25, Monday-Friday from 7:30-11 a.m. in the high school’s main office.
Tickets are not transferable — only people whose names are on the chart can purchase tickets during renewal dates.
Any ticket not sold during that time period will be available first come, first serve for open seating sales, and that sale will begin on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7:15 a.m. in the high school main office.
You must pay for tickets at the time of purchase, as no tickets will be “held” or “saved.”
All reserved seats are $100 each. You must have cash or check only, with checks made payable to Albertville High School. AHS doesn’t accept credit/debit cards.
Season passes will be available beginning Aug. 14 and are $45 each. This ticket will be your pass into the game but does not guarantee a reserved seat.
The Aggies’ home games for the 2023 season are:
Sept. 1, Boaz
Sept. 8, Florence
Sept. 15, Sparkman
Oct. 13, Grissom
Nov. 3, Guntersville
