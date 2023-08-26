SNEAD, Ala. — The Douglas Eagles thumped the Susan Moore Bulldogs on Friday night, spoiling Wes Patterson’s head coaching debut with a 20-0 shutout at Larry “Pod” Patterson Field.
The Eagles defense shined, tallying four sacks and an interception against the Bulldogs.
After a scoreless first quarter, Douglas jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second period when Eagles quarterback Cason Walls heaved a 55-yard pass to Logan Puckett for a touchdown with 11:44 to play in the half.
On the next series, Douglas defensive back Gabe Lawrence intercepted a Susan Moore pass at the Eagles 12.
With a penalty, the Eagles offense started the ensuing drive in tough field position, backed up against the goal line at the Eagles 3. But seven plays later, Walls connected on another deep pass — this time to Treiy Crenshaw for a 41-yard touchdown to cap off the 97-yard drive and take a 13-0 lead with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Following halftime, the Eagles offense drove all the way down to the Bulldogs five, but after another penalty, Walls tossed an interception in the end zone with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter.
After a three-and-out by Susan Moore, Douglas regained possession with excellent field position at the Bulldogs 30 thanks to a short punt.
Nine plays later, Walls rumbled his way into the end zone to cap off the drive and take a 20-0 lead with 11:55 in the fourth quarter.
From there, the Eagles coasted to the season-opening victory.
Under head coach Brandon Lyles, Douglas is now 4-0 in season openers, outscoring their first opponents 148-31.
Friday night’s matchup marked the first time the Eagles visited Susan Moore since 1992. The teams renewed their rivalry last year after not playing since 1993; Douglas defeated the Bulldogs 37-7.
Next week, Douglas hosts Marshall County foe DAR. Susan Moore stays home to take on West End.
