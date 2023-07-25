The Crossville High School Marching Band is conducting its second and final week of summer camp under the guidance of veteran director Jake Barkley. The theme for the band’s 2023 show is “Bump in the Night.”
Since Crossville is not fielding a varsity football team this fall, the band will perform at halftime of the home junior varsity games. One of the games will serve as homecoming, and Barkley will be planning a senior night to recognize band members in the class of 2024.
Barkley has also reached out to other schools about the possibility of the CHS Band playing at halftime of games where one of the teams doesn’t have a band program.
Crossville will also focus more on the competition aspect of marching band in 2023, as it’s scheduled to participate in three events. The marching Lions will also perform in the DeKalb County Band Expo and multiple Christmas parades.
“Most of the students have known about this since school let out and have had AMAZING attitudes about it,” Barkley wrote in a post on the Crossville High School Marching Band’s Facebook page.
“Band is about more than Friday nights. It’s about building character and holding each other up through performance and music.
“While this might not be a ‘normal’ season, it will still be an amazing season nonetheless. We want to thank everyone for their continued support for Crossville High School and the CHS Band.”
