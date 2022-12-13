Game-winning TD catch

Moody wide receiver Davion Dozier leaps high for the game-winning touchdown pass in Alabama’s fourth-quarter comeback against Mississippi on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Mobile.

 

 Marvin Gentry | AHSAA

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama’s All-Stars struggled for three quarters, but got a spark from an unlikely source to pull out a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The victory was the third in a row for Alabama and upped its control of the series to 25 wins and 11 losses in a classic that played its first game in 1988 at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium, with Alabama winning that game in three overtimes.

