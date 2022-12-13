MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama’s All-Stars struggled for three quarters, but got a spark from an unlikely source to pull out a 14-10 win over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The victory was the third in a row for Alabama and upped its control of the series to 25 wins and 11 losses in a classic that played its first game in 1988 at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium, with Alabama winning that game in three overtimes.
Saturday, Mississippi, coached by Chris Cutcliff, of Oxford, dominated on defense for most of the first three quarters.
Mississippi was leading 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter and knocking on the end zone again when an unnecessary roughness penalty and ejection on a Mississippi offensive lineman put a spark in the hosts that could not be distinguished by the visitors.
Mississippi missed on a 38-yard field goal two plays later, and Alabama, starting on its own 21-yard line with 3:55 remaining, drove 79 yards on eight plays in just 1:20 to seal the win.
Alabama, which split playing time between its two quarterbacks Christopher Vizzina, of Briarwood Christian, and Earl Woods, of Hueytown, inserted both players on offense when they got the ball back for the winning drive. Woods caught a 19-yard pass on first down and another for 6 yards to put Alabama near midfield at its 46.
Facing a fourth-and-four play at the 46, Vizzina connected with Prattville receiver Kameran Shanks for 33 yards to the Mississippi 21, and three plays later fired a perfect pass in the end zone to 6-foot-5 receiver Davion Dozier for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:35 remaining. Hoover kicker Peyton Argent kicked the extra point and Alabama led 14-10. He followed with a kickoff that sailed into the end zone.
Mississippi, with one last chance, took over at its own 30-yard line and on first down, Mack Howard’s pass was intercepted and returned 33 yards by Pinson Valley defensive back T.J. Metcalf to the Mississippi 32-yard line.
Alabama, which got a 27-yard run up the middle by Parker’s Khalifa Keith two plays later, ran the clock out with the ball inside the Mississippi 10-yard line.
Alabama’s defense did its part to keep the host team close for head coach Keith Etheredge, of Auburn High School, however. Led by Thompson defensive end Peter Woods, who finished with eight tackles. He had two sacks that resulted in 26 negative yards. Woods was named Alabama’s most valuable player for his effort.
Bart Edmiston, of Ocean Springs, gave Mississippi the early lead in a mistake-plagued first quarter with a 35-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining in the period.
Alabama’s offense was corralled by the Mississippi defense in the first half. Alabama completed 4-of-5 passes for 6 yards, rushed for only 14 yards and turned the ball over three times – two interceptions and one fumble lost.
Alabama’s defense was almost as dominating thanks in big part to the pressure applied in the backfield by Thompson’s Woods.
Mississippi had 64 yards passing – 43 coming on a completion from quarterback Mack Howard, of Oxford, to receiver Ayden Williams, of Ridgeland, in the second quarter to give the visitors a first down at the Alabama 32-yard line. Eufaula’s Younzae Pierre broke up one pass, and Auburn linebacker Klark Cleveland, who managed five first-half tackles to lead the hosts, had a tackle for a 2-yard loss.
Facing fourth down and 12, Woods and Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne sacked Howard on fourth down for a 3-yard loss.
