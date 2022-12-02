BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz varsity boys avenged their only loss of the season by knocking off DAR 67-58 on Tuesday night at Pirate Gymnasium.
The Pirates (6-1) led 19-10, 34-26 and 55-40 at the quarter breaks as they won their sixth consecutive game.
A quartet of Pirates scored in double figures, topped by Chadan Hamilton with 15 points. Judd Oliver closed with 14 while Carson Jones and Jaquan Kelly both contributed 13.
Javius Hudgins tossed in six and Jakai Hudgins and Andre Kirkland both three.
Lathan Miles with 11 and A.J. McCamey with 10 paced DAR’s offense.
VARSITY GIRLS
Boaz 57, DAR 43
Jazzy Roberts’ double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds powered the Lady Pirates (5-2) to victory.
Barbara Jackson scored 11 for BHS, which owned leads of 16-10, 32-22 and 38-33 at the breaks.
Amylia Langley tossed in eight points, Alexus Ashley and Osalyn Minor both seven and Maggie Patterson and Lillac Stanton three each for Boaz, which converted 12-of-14 free throws.
Minor cleared nine rebounds.
Lauren Buchanan led DAR’s scorers with 17 points. Caitlin O’Neal got 10.
