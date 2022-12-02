BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz varsity boys avenged their only loss of the season by knocking off DAR 67-58 on Tuesday night at Pirate Gymnasium.

The Pirates (6-1) led 19-10, 34-26 and 55-40 at the quarter breaks as they won their sixth consecutive game.

