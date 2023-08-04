MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved returning $2.25 million to its member schools under its School Athletics Grants Program, formerly known as Revenue Sharing, Wednesday, July 26 at its annual summer meeting at the AHSAA office. The total is the largest in the program’s history.
In addition, the Central Board waived the membership dues for all schools for the 32nd straight year – a savings of more than $85,000 annually – and voted to sanction girls flag football and girls wrestling as championship sports beginning with the 2024-25 and 2025-26 classification periods.
In addition, the board approved a request by AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs to form a by-law task force to review all the AHSAA’s current by-laws.
The AHSAA Revenue Share Program, which was instituted in 2009-10, distributed $1.2 million to member schools since that first year. When the 2022-23 payout is distributed in October, the $2.25 million almost doubles that first year’s distribution and will bring the total to $23,450,000 overall since it was implemented 14 years ago.
The plan returns excess funds back to member schools when the AHSAA has at least one year’s working capital in reserve.
The Central Board of Control’s waiving of membership dues for member schools for the has resulted in a savings of approximately $2.6 million since the Central Board waived the dues for the first time in 1991-92.
“The $2.25 million returned to our schools is the largest ever, and it is directly attributed to the strong leadership of the Central Board and our member schools,” said Briggs.
“We are also extremely proud to waive the schools’ membership fees. The board’s approval of that savings means our schools have not paid membership dues now going on four decades.”
Briggs also praised the sanctioning of girls flag football and girls wrestling as championship sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
“This is great news for our girls’ student-athletes,” he said. “The growth we have seen in both sports has been amazing in a very short time.”
Girls flag football, beginning its third year in the AHSAA this coming season, was boosted originally by the NFL’s support, especially the Atlanta Falcons.
Currently 76 schools have declared the sport of girls wrestling for the upcoming school year, and 89 have declared girls flag football. The board also approved creating two classifications in each sport, Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A.
Two girls flag tournament championship games will be played this year at the AHSAA Super 7 Championships at 1 and 3 p.m., Dec. 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The sports will become the 12th and 13th sanctioned sports championships for girls in the AHSAA beginning in 2024-25. Currently, boys compete in 12 sanctioned sports in the AHSAA.
In other business July 26, the board approved several recommendations submitted by AHSAA coaches’ sports committees. Those recommendations will be added to the 2023-24 AHSAA Sports Book and will be available online at www.ahsaa.com. Among the changes are some minor adjustments to the schedules for championship play for soccer and softball.
The CBOC also reviewed and approved 2023-24 publications, including the AHSAA Handbook and AHSAA Sports Book. The Legislative Council also met and approved the AHSAA publications and heard a review of the Central Board’s action.
In other Central Board action:
• Approved the financial reports for the 2023 State and Regional Basketball Finals, and the spring regional and state championships in soccer, softball, baseball, and track.
• Approved the 2023-24 budgets for the AHSAA and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association and the June 30, 2023, financial reports for each group.
• Approved the classification process and timeline for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
• Approved the formation of the AHSAA Strategic Planning Committee for 2023-2028
• Approved the meeting dates for Central Board meetings in 2023-24 (Oct. 17, and Jan. 17 and April 10, 2024)
