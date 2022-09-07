MONTGOMERY – Handley High School senior running back Jamarius “Jay” Haynes with the performance of a lifetime Friday night rushing for 476 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 54-41 Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville.

His rushing total came on 30 carries and thrust him into the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight with second most rushing yards in AHSAA single-game history. Haynes fell just 55 yards shy of the state record (531 yards) set by Parrish High School’s Tony Dixon versus Hubbertville in 2003. It moved him ahead of Gaylesville’s Jerry Stancil, who ran for 470 yards in a win over Spring Garden in 2004.

