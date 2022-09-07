MONTGOMERY – Handley High School senior running back Jamarius “Jay” Haynes with the performance of a lifetime Friday night rushing for 476 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 54-41 Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville.
His rushing total came on 30 carries and thrust him into the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight with second most rushing yards in AHSAA single-game history. Haynes fell just 55 yards shy of the state record (531 yards) set by Parrish High School’s Tony Dixon versus Hubbertville in 2003. It moved him ahead of Gaylesville’s Jerry Stancil, who ran for 470 yards in a win over Spring Garden in 2004.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound speedster gained 322 of his yards on his five touchdown runs – which cover 86, 58, 52, 72 and 54 yards. Haynes also caught one pass for 29 yards to give him 505 yards total offense in the win.
The 505 total yards by Haynes ranks 27th all time – with the state record (698) set last season by Southside-Selma quarterback Christopher Thomas in a 40-16 win over Selma. Haynes’ 505 yards tied him with former Pinson Valley quarterback Desmond Jennings, who spent seven seasons playing major league baseball after high school for the Tampa Bay Bucs from 2010-2016. Jennings’ total offense best came on 283 yards rushing and 222 passing in a 34-33 win over McAdory in 2004. Haynes now has 719 yards rushing on the season with 10 TDs on 55 attempts – an average of 10.9 yards per carry
The Tigers (3-0) of Coach Larry Strain needed every yard and touchdown it got from Haynes versus Jacksonville in the Class 4A, Region 4 opener.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) had 511 total yards as a team in the loss with quarterback Jim Ogle completing 23-of-44 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns covering 54, 48 and 31 yards. Handley quarterback Cannon Kyles was 7-of-10 passing for 190 yards and three TDs – 4, 60 and 54 yards – as the Tigers rolled up 732 total yards. The combined 1,248 total yards by both teams earned a spot in the AHSAA Record Book as well – ranking third all time behind Hewitt-Trussville and Manatee (FL), which combined for 1,287 yards in 2016, and Cordova vs. Trinity Presbyterian (1,266 yards) in the state playoffs in 2008. Handley and Jacksonville combined for 10 TDs over 30 yards and 488 first downs.
Haynes, who also scored three 2-point conversions in the win, credited his blockers and his own ancestry in an interview with Al Muskewitz of East Alabama Sports Today following the game.
“I can’t believe it. It was a great night, great night,” Haynes said after giving props to his teammates for blocking so well. “It feels good to know you’re a good player. My father (Timothy Haynes) was a good running back himself. He played at Wadley. His genes helped me out a lot.”
The big rushing performance edged out another stellar outing by Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes. He completed 20-of-29 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 40-7 win over Sylvania.
His first completion of the night was his 500th all-time. He now has 126 career touchdown passes, one behind No. 2 Bo Nix of Central-Phenix City (127), and seven behind No. 1 Chris Smelley of American Christian (134) in the AHSAA Record Book all-time list. His 164 touchdowns accounted (126 passing, 43 rushing) for are six behind state record holder Kristian Story of Lanett (175). Hayes’ top receiver was Ishmael Bethel, who snagged six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
BRANDON MUSCH, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN: Completed 19-of-33 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and two TDs on 16 carries in a 55-39 win over North Jackson in Class 4A, Region 8. The junior went over 7,000 total yards for his career versus the Chiefs – moving him up nine spots on the all-time list, including moving past Paul Tyson, who had 6,652 yards at Hewitt-Trussville finishing his career in 2018 and was one spot ahead of Musch heading into this season. He became the 26th player in AHSAA history to amass more than 7,000 total yards in a career – and he still has the rest of 2022 and his senior year (2023) remaining.
The leader is Kristian Story of Lanett (2916-2019), who totaled 23,318 yards in his storied career with 9,070 passing, 3,618 rushing and 530 pass receiving. With seven touchdowns accounted for in Friday’s win, Musch now has 53 TD passes and 26 rushing TDs for his career – 79 total. This season he has 428 yards passing and 271 rushing (699 total) on the year. Story also holds the state record for career TDs accounted for – 175.
COACH LANCE REESE, GUNTERSVILLE: The Wildcats (3-0) downed Crossville 64-0 last week to give head coach Lance Reese his 101st career win at Guntersville – making him the winningest coach in Guntersville High School history.
“I am so proud that every player got to play,” said Reese following the game. “It is always good when you can do that.”
Antonio Spurgeon passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns for winners.
Reese (101-37) is in his 13th season as head coach. He served as an assistant coach before moving up in 2010 to run the program. He passed the previous leader, Joe Chorba, who served 13 years as head coach at Guntersville from 1948-1960. Chorba’s 1955 team finished 10-0.
Reese served as an assistant on the 2006 Guntersville team which won the Class 4A state championship with a 14-1 record under the direction of Phil Isom, who ranks third all-time with an 84-44 record from 1999-2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.