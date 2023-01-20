MONTGOMERY – Pisgah coach Carey Ellison made this week’s AHSAA Basketball Spotlight.
Ellison became the newest member of the AHSAA’s 700 Wins Coaches’ Club last week with the defending Class 2A Lady Eagles’ 90-80 win over North Sand Mountain in tough Area 15 play at Higdon.
After that win, he owned a 694-169 record with eight state championships and 14 state finals appearances coaching the Pisgah girls for 27 seasons.
He also started coaching the Eagles’ boys this season and was 6-7 heading into the Jackson County tourney, making Ellison’s overall record 700-176 in varsity basketball competition.
“I’ve said it over the years, the kids make the difference,” Ellison told Jason Bowen, sports editor of the Jackson County Sentinel. “I’ve been fortunate and lucky to have the kids I’ve had.”
