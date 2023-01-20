MONTGOMERY – Pisgah coach Carey Ellison made this week’s AHSAA Basketball Spotlight.

Ellison became the newest member of the AHSAA’s 700 Wins Coaches’ Club last week with the defending Class 2A Lady Eagles’ 90-80 win over North Sand Mountain in tough Area 15 play at Higdon.

