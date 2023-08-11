CHS junior varsity starts season Aug. 24

Members of the Crossville junior varsity football team are practicing for the team's season opener Aug. 24 against Ider at Crossville Memorial Stadium.

 Photo courtesy Crossville Athletic Club

CROSSVILLE — Crossville High School will conduct “Meet the Lions” on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Crossville Memorial Stadium.

The school will recognize the following programs at the free event:

• Flag football

• Varsity and junior varsity volleyball

• Junior high cheerleaders

• Varsity cheerleaders

• Junior high football

• Junior varsity football

• Band

The Lions released revised football schedules last week. They are:

JUNIOR VARSITY

Aug. 24 – Ider, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 – Westbrook Christian (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Geraldine, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 – at Fyffe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 – Asbury, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Clements, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Glencoe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at DAR, 6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH

Aug. 31 – Westbrook Christian (jamboree), 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Geraldine, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 – at Fyffe, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at Asbury, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Cedar Bluff, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Ider, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Collinsville, 5:30 p.m.

Chris Williams is Crossville’s new head football coach.

