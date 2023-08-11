CROSSVILLE — Crossville High School will conduct “Meet the Lions” on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
The school will recognize the following programs at the free event:
• Flag football
• Varsity and junior varsity volleyball
• Junior high cheerleaders
• Varsity cheerleaders
• Junior high football
• Junior varsity football
• Band
The Lions released revised football schedules last week. They are:
JUNIOR VARSITY
Aug. 24 – Ider, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 – Westbrook Christian (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 – Geraldine, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 – at Fyffe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 – Asbury, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 – at Clements, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 – at Glencoe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 – at DAR, 6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH
Aug. 31 – Westbrook Christian (jamboree), 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 – Geraldine, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 – at Fyffe, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Asbury, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Cedar Bluff, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 – at Ider, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Collinsville, 5:30 p.m.
Chris Williams is Crossville’s new head football coach.
