BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz varsity basketball program swept Etowah on Monday night at Pirate Gymnasium.
VARSITY GIRLS
Boaz 47, Etowah 34
Head coach Brian Hinton’s Lady Pirates improved to 4-2 on the season with the victory. They led 11-6, 30-17 and 41-27 at the quarter breaks.
Alexus Ashley scored 12 points to pace Boaz’s offense.
Jazzy Roberts contributed eight, Amylia Langley and Lillac Stanton seven each, Barbara Jackson six, Osalyn Minor four and Maggie Patterson three.
Etowah’s Jaylee Devine scored a game-best 15 points.
VARSITY BOYS
Boaz 61, Etowah 45
Chadan Hamilton and Carson Jones both scored 14 points and Jaquan Kelly collected 10 for head coach Cale Black’s Pirates, who ran their record to 5-1.
The Pirates commanded advantages of 21-10, 35-13 and 51-28 at the rest stops.
Andre Kirkland chipped in nine points, Javius Hudgins five, Carson Gable four, Judd Oliver three and Jakai Hudgins two for BHS.
