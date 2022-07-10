Coaches selected 20 players to the 2022 Class 3A, All-Area 12 baseball team.
Geraldine put five players on the squad while Asbury put three. Both Collinsville and Hokes Bluff received six selections. The Panthers and Eagles advanced to the state playoffs. Team members are:
Geraldine
Colton Lusher, Drew Fowler and Bo Harper
Honorable mention: Levi Martin and Austyn Banks
Asbury
Will Walters and Gavin Johnson
Honorable mention: Cole Garrett
Collinsville
Jameson Coker, Keaton DeBoard and Carson Dennis
Honorable mention: Mason McAteer, Gavin Lang and Jeremiah Killian
Hokes Bluff
Brayson Hayes, Glavine Lamberth, Bryce Whitaker and Anderson Morgan
Honorable mention: Dawson Teague and Colton Shields
