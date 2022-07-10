Coaches selected 20 players to the 2022 Class 3A, All-Area 12 baseball team.

Geraldine put five players on the squad while Asbury put three. Both Collinsville and Hokes Bluff received six selections. The Panthers and Eagles advanced to the state playoffs. Team members are:

Geraldine

Colton Lusher, Drew Fowler and Bo Harper

Honorable mention: Levi Martin and Austyn Banks

Asbury

Will Walters and Gavin Johnson

Honorable mention: Cole Garrett

Collinsville

Jameson Coker, Keaton DeBoard and Carson Dennis

Honorable mention: Mason McAteer, Gavin Lang and Jeremiah Killian

Hokes Bluff

Brayson Hayes, Glavine Lamberth, Bryce Whitaker and Anderson Morgan

Honorable mention: Dawson Teague and Colton Shields

