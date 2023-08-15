Sardis High School cross country presents Running with the Lions 5K Run and 1 Mile Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. at the school at 1420 Church Street, Boaz, 35956.
Registration fee is $25. The event features door prizes and medals for age groups.
Email Sardis head coach Van Owens at van_owens@ecboe.org to enter or for more information about the event, which is a fundraiser for the program.
Cross country season begins Thursday, Aug. 24. The AHSAA allows varsity and junior varsity teams 10 meets.
