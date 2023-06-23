The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association kicks off its seventh season on Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville.
Address for Sand Mountain Park is 1325 SMPA Boulevard, Albertville, AL. 35950. This is the site of the old recreation center. The SMPA Inspire Conference room on the second floor is the site of all the association’s meetings for the 2023 high school football season.
“With the pay raises that the AHSAA has given officials for the upcoming season, we’re looking to add new members and bring back past members,” Gregg Lee, who serves as the association’s booking agent, said.
“We welcome anyone with an interest in officiating high school football even if it is someone wanting to keep a clock. Clock keepers are a very important part of the game.”
Officials can start their registration process by setting up a free account through Dragonflymax.com. Officials will receive a rule book, case book, local association forms and other pertinent information about the upcoming season at the first meeting.
Jamborees start Aug. 18 and the first official contest is Aug. 24. The district camp for the Northeast district will be Aug. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at SMPA.
Junior varsity and junior high games start Aug. 28 and Aug. 31. Playoffs begin Nov. 10, and the Super 7 championships are Dec. 6-8 in Tuscaloosa.
Persons interested in joining should contact GSMFOA president Eric Scott at escott@sportsfacilities.com or text 256-673-7121. Persons can also contact Lee at glee12272@gmail.com or attend the July 9 association meeting.
“GSMFOA had approximately 70 members last year. The association teaches at every meeting, so new officials are going to receive the necessary training to succeed on the field.” Lee said.
“A good training ground for new officials, where officials can earn more money, can be on Saturdays officiating pee-wee football for the North Alabama Youth Football League. This league comprises of more than 30 locations, and most of our GSMFOA members officiate in this league.
“We offer a flexible schedule. You can work your own schedule. If you want to take a night off, you just sign out.
“Most junior high and junior varsity games are on Mondays and Tuesdays with a few scheduled on Thursday. Varsity games are on Fridays, except for a few Thursday and Saturday night games the first couple weeks of the season.”
The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association serves schools in Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, Etowah, and Blount counties.
The association’s full slate of officers is:
Eric Scott, president
Robert Bates, vice president
Gregg Lee, executive secretary/booking agent
Brien Phillips, treasurer
Mikey Floyd, recording secretary
Charlie Jimmerson and Lee Sims, at-large board members
Other meeting dates for the 2023 season are Sunday, July 16; Sunday, July 23; Sunday, July 30; Sunday, Aug. 6; Sunday, Aug. 13; Saturday, Aug. 19th (District camp); Sunday, Aug. 27; Sunday, Sept. 3; Sunday, Sept. 17; Sunday, Oct. 1; Sunday, Oct. 15; and Sunday, Oct. 29.
All Sunday GSMFOA meetings will start at 3 p.m. The district camp on Saturday Aug. 19 will count toward a meeting if members attend.
