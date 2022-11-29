GERALDINE, Ala. — Geraldine’s varsity boys suffered a 74-58 loss to Sand Rock on Nov. 22 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs led 16-10 after a quarter, but Sand Rock rallied for a 33-26 advantage at intermission. Geraldine sliced it to 55-54 at the final break, but the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the home team 19-4.
Connor Johnson paced Geraldine with 20 points. He added two steals.
Lucas Bryant racked up a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, and he made two steals. Redick Smith scored 14.
Sand Rock’s Jacob St. Clair poured in a game-high 32 points. Kaden Justice netted 22.
“I appreciate the effort we are playing with,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We just need some time to get in the basketball groove.
“We are still pretty banged up and in football mode, but I think when we get some practices under our belts we will begin to see some improvement.”
