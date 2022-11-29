GERALDINE, Ala. — Geraldine’s varsity boys suffered a 74-58 loss to Sand Rock on Nov. 22 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs led 16-10 after a quarter, but Sand Rock rallied for a 33-26 advantage at intermission. Geraldine sliced it to 55-54 at the final break, but the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the home team 19-4.

